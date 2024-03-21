Calling all shopaholics: Earn rewards with the new Titan SBI Card





Earn Cashback and Gift Vouchers: Get up to 7.5% cashback when you shop at Titan, Taneira, Titan EyePlus, and other Titan brands (excluding jewellery). You'll also earn 5% cashback at Mia, Caratlane, and Zoya stores. Plus, get Titan gift vouchers worth 3% of your spending at Tanishq stores (except for specific gold schemes).

Rewards on Everyday Shopping: This card isn't just for Titan enthusiasts. Earn 6 Reward Points for every Rs 100 you spend on other things, like dining and online shopping.

Travel Like a VIP: Enjoy complimentary access to airport lounges! You get 8 visits to domestic lounges and 4 visits to international lounges every year.

Special Perks for High Spenders: As you spend more throughout the year, you'll unlock even more benefits. Spend Rs 3 lakh and get your annual card fee reversed. Spend Rs 5 lakh and get a Rs 5,000 Titan gift voucher.

Here are the key benefits on Titan Brands Calling all shopaholics, especially those with a taste for the finer things in life! SBI Card and Titan have inked a pact to launch a brand new credit card - the Titan SBI Card. This card is designed for people who love to shop at Titan stores and want to earn rewards while they do it.

Cashback Benefits:

7.5% cashback on Titan, Taneira, Titan EyePlus, and other non-jewellery Titan brands (Maximum of Rs 10,000 per quarter)

5% cashback on Mia, Caratlane and Zoya (Maximum of INR 10,000 per quarter)

Gift Vouchers

Titan gift vouchers of worth 3% value of spends on Tanishq (Maximum of Rs 25,000 per quarter; Except on Golden Harvest Scheme transactions)

Annual Spends-based Milestone Benefits

Renewal fee waiver of Rs 2,999 upon reaching Rs 3 lakh spends milestone during a card membership year

Gift voucher worth Rs 5,000 of any Titan brand upon reaching Rs 5 lakh spends milestone

Gift voucher worth Rs 10,000 of any Titan brand upon reaching Rs 10 lakh spends milestone

Welcome Gift

12,000 Reward Points upon payment of joining fee

Travel Benefits:

8 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits in a year (Maximum of 2 visits per quarter)

4 complimentary international airport lounge visits in a year (Maximum of 2 visits per quarter)

Fuel Surcharge:





Other Benefits to Consider: Easy Application: Apply for the card online through the SBI Card website or at any Titan store. 1% fuel surcharge waiver (Valid for transactions of amount ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 3,000; maximum surcharge waiver amount of Rs 100 per billing statement month per credit card account)

Contactless Payments: Choose between RuPay or VISA options for secure and convenient contactless payments.