Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CBDT signs record number of 125 Advance Pricing Agreements in FY24

This includes 86 Unilateral APAs (UAPAs) and 39 Bilateral APAs (BAPAs), the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday

tax

The signing of bilateral APAs additionally provides the taxpayers with protection from any anticipated or actual double taxation.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has entered into a record 125 Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs) with Indian taxpayers in 2023-24.
This includes 86 Unilateral APAs (UAPAs) and 39 Bilateral APAs (BAPAs), the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This marks the highest ever APA signings in any financial year since the launch of the APA programme, it said.
The number of APAs signed in 2023-24 also represents a 31 per cent increase compared to the 95 APAs signed during the preceding financial year.
With this, the total number of APAs since inception of the APA programme has gone up to 641, comprising 506 UAPAs and 135 BAPAs, it said.
 
During 2023-24 CBDT also signed the maximum number of BAPAs in any financial year till date, it said, adding, the BAPAs were signed as a consequence of entering into mutual agreements with India's treaty partners namely Australia, Canada, Denmark, Japan, Singapore, the UK and the US.
The APA Scheme endeavours to provide certainty to taxpayers in the domain of transfer pricing by specifying the methods of pricing and determining the arm's length price of international transactions in advance for a maximum of five future years.
Further, the taxpayer has the option to rollback the APA for four preceding years, as a result of which, tax certainty is provided for nine years.
The signing of bilateral APAs additionally provides the taxpayers with protection from any anticipated or actual double taxation.
The APA programme has contributed significantly to the government of India's mission of promoting ease of doing business, especially for multinational enterprises which have a large number of cross-border transactions within their group entities, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBDT taxes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEJio Financial ServicesTesla Lays-offChina Q1 GDPIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon