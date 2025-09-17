Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 03:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'I hated maths and ignored money - now I track, save and invest smart'

Scared of maths and calculations? He was too, this young writer's story proves that anyone just starting out can build financial confidence and take control of their money.

Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Shubham Bisht, 24, is a freelance content writer in New Delhi and earns around Rs 50,000 monthly. He has invested in fixed deposits (FD), mutual funds and bank savings as part of his financial security goals.
 
Bisht, whose father is a banker, explained he once avoided talking about money but now has a strategy to ensure his financial security. “Even investing Rs 500 monthly will grow over time. Your future will be grateful if you start investing today,” he told Amit Kumar in an interview about how young people should plan their finances. Edited excerpts:

How did your money management start?

Back then, I was in college, figuring out freelancing, and honestly, just trying to get by. I told myself, “Money talk can wait. Right now, let me focus on work.”
 
 
Maths was my worst subject in school. Even thinking about numbers stressed me out. So I kept things very simple, let my earnings sit in a savings account and, once in a while, lock some of it in a fixed deposit because that felt “safe.”
 
I wasn’t tracking where my money went. Some months I’d wonder why my balance was so low, but instead of fixing it, I’d just shrug and wait for the next payment.

What was the first investment advice you got?

One evening, my father, who’s a banker, sat me down. He said over tea, “Shubham, you’re earning now. Your money should also earn. Otherwise, inflation will quietly eat away at it.”
 
That conversation stayed with me. Around the same time, I started seeing finfluencers [personal finance influencers] post about SIPs [systematic investment plans] on Instagram, showing how even Rs 500 a month could grow over time. Something shifted. I thought, let’s just try this.

 

What were your first investments?

I started small and simple. YouTube became my classroom; I watched videos explaining how SIPs work, what an emergency fund is, and how to budget without feeling broke.
 
The first thing I did was track my spending. It was a reality check; I had no idea how much I was blowing on late-night food orders and online shopping.
 
Then I built a small emergency fund in an FD on my dad’s advice so that I wouldn’t panic if a big expense came up.
 
Finally, I set up my very first SIP of Rs 1,000 in a simple index fund. The first debit from my account felt scary, but also strangely exciting.

 

How has your financial planning evolved over the years?

The biggest change is how calm I feel about money now. I don’t panic if a client payment is delayed. I know exactly how much I spend, save, and invest every month.
 
Seeing my SIP portfolio slowly grow is motivating, it feels like proof that my future self will thank me for starting early.
 
I’m still not a maths wizard but I’ve learned that you don’t need to be one to manage your own money. All it takes is a little discipline and determination to stick with the SIPs and track every penny to be more aware of your finances.
 

What advice do you have for anyone starting investments?

If you’re in your early twenties, don’t wait. Start with whatever you can, even a few hundred rupees to build the discipline for it and learn along the way.
 
Money management isn’t just about numbers and calculations; it’s about giving yourself peace of mind. Your future you will be so grateful you started today.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

