Kolkata home sales jump 33% in a month, Rajarhat, Dum Dum top spots in Aug

Kolkata’s housing market is showing strong festive-season momentum. The Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) registered 6,196 residential property sales in August 2025, marking a 15% year-on-year (YoY) rise and a sharp 33% increase month-on-month (MoM) compared to July, according to Knight Frank India.
The data, sourced from the Directorate of Registrations and Stamps Revenue, covers both primary (new sales) and secondary (re-sales) of residential apartments.
Between January and August 2025, a total of 41,440 apartments were registered, reflecting a 37% YoY growth compared to the same period in 2024. This sharp surge signals buoyant homebuyer appetite and the resilience of Kolkata’s housing market.
Monthly Residential Sales Deeds Registered: August 2024 – August 2025
Mid-Sized Homes Dominate
Apartment size trends underline a shift toward practicality and affordability:
501–1,000 sq. ft homes accounted for 55% of registrations, up from 48% in August 2024.
0–500 sq. ft units made up 32% of sales.
Larger homes of 1,000+ sq. ft gained share at 13%, nearly double the 7% seen a year ago.
This indicates steady demand in the mid-segment and a gradual premiumisation trend, with more buyers opting for larger living spaces.
Market Hotspots
The North Zone led with 35% of registrations, supported by affordability in areas such as Dum Dum, Baranagar, Barasat, Lake Town, and Belgharia. The South Zone followed closely at 34%, together making up over two-thirds of the city’s activity. Top 10 locations – Monthly Sales Deeds registered in August 2025
South and North zones contribute ~70% of the total registrations
Among specific locations, Rajarhat topped the charts with 519 registrations, followed by Dum Dum (449) and Sonarpur (346). The top 10 locations contributed 48% of the city’s total registrations in August.
Knight Frank’s Outlook
Commenting on the data, Shishir Baijal, CMD of Knight Frank India, said:
“Kolkata’s residential market continued the momentum with 15% YoY growth in property registrations in August 2025, underscoring steady buyer confidence. The rise in larger home registrations points to growing premiumisation. Momentum is being supported by infrastructure upgrades, improved connectivity, and a conducive financing environment, which is expected to sustain through 2025.”