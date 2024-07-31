Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Centre may hike short term capital gains tax above 20% in future: Official

In the recently introduced Budget on July 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had raised the STCG tax on some financial instruments to 20 per cent

angel tax

STCG is categorised as the gains from the financial assets that are held for less than one year. (Representational Image)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre may consider increasing the short term capital gains (STCG) tax on financial assets to beyond 20 per cent in the future, Moneycontrol reported on Wednesday citing a senior government official.
 
“STCG is not an investment. No reason why STCG should be at 20 per cent. It can be higher,” the official said, noting that gains from short-term trading, mostly in mutual funds and equities, cannot be equated with investments.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The official further said that STCG does not impact the economy. In the recently introduced Budget on July 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised the STCG tax on some financial instruments to 20 per cent.

What are short term capital gains (STCG)?

STCG is categorised as the gains from the financial assets that are held for less than one year. If these assets are held for more than a year, the gains are classified as long-term capital gains. Prior to the latest Budget, different financial assets figured themselves under different STCG and LTCG categories. However, this time the finance ministry has made an effort to simplify the duration linked with the assets and the taxation system applied to them.
 
In terms of taxation, some assets such as equities were taxed at 10 per cent under LTCG and 15 per cent in the case of STCG. However, in the new Budget, the long-term gains on all financial and non-financial assets will attract a tax rate of 12.5 per cent.
Meanwhile, the short-term capital gains on specified financial assets shall be taxed at a rate of 20 per cent while the remaining other assets, based on the applicable tax rate.
 

More From This Section

PNB MetLife launches of Bharat Manufacturing Fund in ULIP segment

60 million file ITR for 2024 under new tax regime: What you need to know

Households lose Rs 60,000 cr a year on F&O gambling! The risk explained

Union Budget 2024: How Key changes in TDS rates simplify life for taxpayers

Key financial rules will change from August 1: What you should do

This has been done to maintain a level of consistency in the broader tax framework. Additionally, the Centre increased the exemption limit under the LTCG tax from the existing Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh for FY 2024-25 onwards.
 
The new system has also removed the indexation benefits from LTCG.

Also Read

First draft of new I-T law to be prepared by tax dept panel: Revenue Secy

G20 to back progressive taxation, without endorsing 'billionaire tax'

500% increase in long-term capital gains declarations before tax increase

Budget 2024: Standard deduction limit in new tax regime raised to Rs 75,000

Tax policies to play a critical role in tackling 'inequality': Eco Survey

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Taxation Laws BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon