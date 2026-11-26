Whether markets are rising or slowing, systematic investment plan (SIP) flows into mutual funds have remained strong. In October, monthly SIP contributions stayed above ₹32,000 crore for a third consecutive month.

Alongside sustained investor participation, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) is also growing rapidly. At the same time, stronger growth from smaller cities is opening up new opportunities for the mutual fund industry.

This raises two questions: Could SIP growth see a pause after its recent momentum, and does the growing role of AI require investors to change their strategy?

SIPs may see ‘reversion to the mean’

Deepak Jain, president and head of sales at Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said there was a principle in investing known as “reversion to the mean”, under which something that moves sharply in one direction tends over time to return closer to its average.

Whether it is the stock market, business growth or the pace of SIP inflows, a period of exceptionally rapid expansion can naturally be followed by some consolidation, he said.

“Indian mutual fund investors have become far more informed and mature over the past 10 years. Investors who have continued their SIPs for five, six or seven years are generally not overly disturbed by market volatility,” Jain said.

“On the other hand, investors who started only six months, a year or 18 months ago and have seen only a rising market may become somewhat uncomfortable when markets correct. That is part of the investment journey. SIP growth could therefore see a temporary pause, and that would also be natural. But if we look at SIP numbers three or five years from now, I am confident they will be significantly higher than they are today,” he added.

Sandeep Seth, founder and chief executive officer of SIF360, said SIP contributions had remained above ₹32,000 crore for three consecutive months despite weak market conditions.

This suggests investors have become more mature and that SIP investing has increasingly become a habit, he said. On that basis, SIP growth could continue over the longer term.

Should investors change their SIP strategy in the AI era?

Seth said AI was clearly a reality of today’s investment landscape. It can be used to improve investment processes, but should not be seen as a substitute for discipline.

Asset management companies (AMCs) are increasingly using AI in research and services. However, from the investor’s perspective, there is currently no need to alter an SIP strategy merely because of the growing use of AI, he said.

Jain said AI and advanced tools were proving highly useful for fund managers. AI can improve research quality, speed up analysis and provide access to more information and better analytical tools when making investment decisions.

AI is also becoming useful in sales and distribution, he said.

However, for an ordinary SIP investor, AI is unlikely to fundamentally change the habit of saving and investing regularly.

Jain said AI could nevertheless help investors in areas such as fund selection and could provide inputs on whether SIP contributions should be increased or reduced.

Young investors could drive the industry’s next phase of growth

Jain said the mutual fund industry’s next phase of growth would mainly come from two sources.

The first is existing investors. Around half of today’s investors may already be relatively mature and have a significant share of their savings invested in mutual funds. The remaining half may only be at the beginning of their investment journey.

As their confidence grows, these newer investors could allocate more money to mutual funds, he said, describing this as “operating leverage on savings”.

The second source of growth will be the next generation of investors.

Good investment habits are often passed from one generation to the next, Jain said. The next generation may begin investing while still in school or college. When these young investors enter the workforce, they could become an important source of growth for the mutual fund industry.

Seth said the industry’s next major growth phase would come from smaller cities, younger investors and first-time investors. This could become an important structural shift over the coming years.

For more experienced investors, specialised investment funds (SIFs) could emerge as another growth engine, he said.

UP, Rajasthan and Bihar could emerge as the next growth centres

Seth said around 66 per cent of assets under management (AUM) in smaller cities was invested in equities, compared with less than 40 per cent in larger cities.

He expects Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar to emerge as important growth centres for the mutual fund industry.

Jain said mutual fund growth was taking place across the country, but the pace of expansion was stronger in smaller cities than in larger ones.

The industry classifies locations as beyond the top 30 (B30) cities and top 30 (T30) cities. B30 refers to cities outside the country’s 30 largest mutual fund markets, while T30 covers the top 30.

Growth in mutual fund investments in B30 locations has been faster than in T30 cities, Jain said.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh has been recording strong growth, followed by Gujarat. Established mutual fund markets like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are also continuing to expand, he added.