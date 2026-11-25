The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked intermediaries and other market participants to stop publishing or circulating grey market premiums (GMPs) for upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs). In its November 23, 2026, advisory, Sebi said the quotes are unofficial and unverified, and are derived from unregulated trades.

“Sebi’s concern is that GMP creates an illusion of price discovery where none actually exists. Investors may mistake speculative market sentiment for a credible indication of the listing price,” says Pranav Haldea, managing director, PRIME Database Group. Investors should understand the risks of grey market deals and of relying on GMPs to invest in IPOs for listing gains.

How grey market works

Before exchange trading begins, participants informally agree to buy or sell IPO shares or application or allotment rights. No shares change hands at that stage. “If the applicant gets shares, the parties typically settle the difference between the agreed price and the listing price in cash. Without an allotment, the deal usually falls through,” says Eshaan Lazarus, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), 021 Trade.

The GMP is what buyers pay per share above the issue price. Dealers quote it based on bids and asking prices. “It can rise when demand strengthens and sellers are scarce, or fall and even turn negative if there is reduced interest,” says Lazarus.

In a Kostak deal, often struck in oversubscribed IPOs, the buyer seeks shares through someone else’s application. The buyer pays a fee even if the applicant is not allotted shares. “The risk here is that listing gains may not cover the Kostak fee,” says Lazarus. In a subject-to-sauda deal, the buyer pays only if the applicant gets shares.

Why grey market deals fail

Even if a stock lists above its issue price, buyers can still lose money if the gain falls short of the premium paid. There is also the possibility of either party not honouring the deal. Participants lack exchange settlement guarantees, investor protection and access to grievance redressal through Sebi or the exchanges.

GMP can mislead

A premium may lead investors to expect a listing gain of a similar size. But investors must remember that the grey market lacks a transparent order book and verifiable volumes. “A handful of dealers and participants can influence the quoted premium, which can then be amplified through websites, social media and messaging platforms,” says Haldea. Retail investors cannot tell whether the GMP figure is backed by a substantial amount of trading.

“Smaller IPOs are more vulnerable because even relatively small trades can influence sentiment,” says Harsh Vira, founder and CEO, FinPro Wealth. GMPs have not been a sure-shot predictor of listing gains in the past. Skyways Air Services, for instance, had a GMP of 23 per cent, yet listed 10 per cent below its ₹138 issue price. “Actual market sentiment can differ from grey market expectations,” says Vira. Haldea adds that GMP can change dramatically between the close of an IPO and its listing, depending on broader market conditions, institutional demand and changes in investor sentiment.

Assessing IPO demand

As the offer nears its close, investors often check demand across investor categories: qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors. Final-day subscriptions for QIBs, NIIs and retail investors show demand relative to reserved shares. “They do not mean the share price will rise by the same multiple,” says Nilesh Hanumandas Sarda, a Sebi-registered research analyst.

Focus on fundamentals

Read the prospectus to understand what the company sells, how it earns money and what could drive growth. Compare debt, revenue and profit growth with those of listed peers. Also assess valuation. “Do not assume a good business is automatically a good investment,” says Sarda.

Weight and then score each of these fundamentals-based parameters. Apply if the issue scores well. Invest with a long horizon, given the uncertainty of listing gains.

The writer is a Mumbai-based independent journalist.