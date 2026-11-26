The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to overhaul its technology platform and introduce new ways for members to access and manage their retirement savings, with some facilities potentially becoming available in the coming months.

The proposed EPFO 3.0 platform could be announced at the next meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in February 2027, according to a Financial Express report, citing a person familiar with the matter. The framework was approved in October 2025.

Meanwhile, the EPFO board has approved changes to withdrawal rules and a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) for retiring members at its 240th meeting on November 19. Other proposals include UPI-based withdrawals and allowing contributions outside the conventional employer-employee arrangement.

Here are the developments provident fund members should watch.

EPFO 3.0 technology overhaul

The proposed EPFO 3.0 platform aims to modernise the organisation's technology infrastructure, improve claim processing and make services easier to access.

According to the Financial Express report, the system is being designed to handle data relating to around 200 crore members over the next 50 years, compared with EPFO's existing base of more than 36 crore active members.

The upgrade is expected to streamline account management and reduce dependence on manual processes.

PF withdrawals through UPI and ATMs

EPFO is working on enabling members to withdraw eligible provident fund money through UPI and ATMs. The facility could reduce the time and effort involved in filing online withdrawal claims.

According to a Financial Express report, the UPI withdrawal facility could be introduced as early as December 2026, with testing reportedly nearing completion.

The Hindu BusinessLine reported on November 24 that EPFO was conducting final validation trials involving 100 individuals selected from across the country before introducing the facility through the BHIM app.

However, members will be able to withdraw only eligible amounts, subject to the applicable withdrawal rules.

Retirement savings through systematic withdrawals

Retiring EPFO members may no longer have to withdraw their entire provident fund corpus in one go. The CBT has approved a proposal to introduce an SWP facility under which members can receive their accumulated savings in regular instalments.

Members could choose monthly, quarterly or half-yearly payouts. The remaining corpus would continue earning returns, potentially helping retirees supplement their pension income.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, around 6.32 lakh EPF members aged above 55 years with accumulations exceeding Rs 5 lakh are expected to be the primary beneficiaries during the initial phase.

In case of a member's death during the payout period, nominees or dependants could withdraw the remaining amount or continue receiving instalments.

Contributions outside the employer-payroll system

EPFO is considering UAN-linked mechanisms allowing individuals to make voluntary contributions directly to their provident fund accounts.

The proposal also seeks to enable third-party micro-contributions, such as customer tips, without depending on an employer's payroll system.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the necessary amendments to the EPF Scheme will be notified after approval from the Ministry. A corresponding amendment to the Income Tax Act is also being taken up with the Ministry of Finance.

Lower minimum balance and shorter withdrawal wait

The CBT has approved two changes to PF withdrawal rules to give members greater access to their savings.

Minimum balance: The mandatory balance to be retained in the PF account has been reduced from 25 per cent to 10 per cent.

Waiting period: The waiting period for final PF withdrawal has been reduced from 12 months to two months.

These changes aim to improve access to funds while retaining a portion of savings for long-term financial security.

EPFO may invest in AIFs

The CBT has given in-principle approval for EPFO to invest up to 3 per cent of its fresh annual accretions in eligible Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), within the existing overall investment ceiling.

Initially, these investments will be routed through government-backed entities, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The proposal aims to diversify EPFO's investment portfolio while maintaining safeguards and oversight.

The withdrawal changes and SWP proposal have received CBT approval, but implementation will depend on the required notifications and operational arrangements. The UPI facility and EPFO 3.0 rollout timelines remain subject to developments reported by the media.