Changed your card? Your auto-payments, subscriptions won't stop anymore
Auto-Debits Up to ₹15,000 Without OTP; ₹1 Lakh for SIPs, Insurance: RBI
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
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If you’ve ever had your debit or credit card reissued—because it expired, got lost, or was upgraded—you probably know the hassle that follows.
Your OTT subscriptions stop. Insurance premiums fail. SIPs get disrupted. And you’re suddenly scrambling to update card details everywhere.
That’s exactly the problem the Reserve Bank of India is trying to fix.
The Reserve Bank on Tuesday allowed card issuers to map existing e-mandates to reissued cards. In the consolidated directions on digital payments governing the e-mandate framework, the central bank directed issuers to provide details of the grievance redressal in a post-transaction notification to the customer.
The changes in instructions on e-mandates were based on feedback from stakeholders, the RBI said.
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The notification also said no charges shall be levied on customers for availing of the e-mandate facility for recurring transactions, and an acquirer shall ensure compliance with directions by merchants onboarded by them.
What’s changed (and why it matters to you)
The RBI has now allowed banks and card issuers to automatically map your existing e-mandates (auto-debits) to your new card when it is reissued.
In simple terms:
- Your subscriptions and auto-payments will continue seamlessly
- No need to manually update card details every time
This is a small change—but it removes a very real everyday pain point.
What is an e-mandate?
An e-mandate is simply your permission for automatic recurring payments, such as:
OTT subscriptions (Netflix, Spotify, etc.)
Insurance premiums
SIPs in mutual funds
Credit card bill payments
Utility bills
Until now, these mandates were linked to your card details—so any change in the card meant disruptions.
The biggest benefit: No more payment failures
With this update:
- Your insurance won’t lapse due to missed payments
- Your SIPs won’t get skipped
- Your subscriptions won’t suddenly stop
This is especially important for financial commitments where missing a payment can have consequences.
You won’t be charged extra
The RBI has made it clear:
No charges can be levied for using the e-mandate facility
So:
- No hidden fees
- No convenience charges
- No penalty for auto-debit setup
As per consolidated directions, the RBI said an appropriate dispute redressal system shall be put in place by the issuer to facilitate the customer to lodge grievances, and RBI instructions on limiting liability of customers for unauthorised transactions shall be applicable to recurring transactions under e-mandates as well.
The central bank said recurring transactions may be authorised without additional factor of authentication (AFA) up to Rs 15,000 per transaction.
Transactions above this amount shall be subject to AFA.
Payment of insurance premiums, subscription to mutual funds, and credit card bill payments may be made without AFA up to Rs 1 lakh per transaction, the central bank said.
How much can be auto-debited without OTP?
The RBI has also clarified limits for auto-debits without extra authentication:
Without OTP (AFA):
- Up to ₹15,000 per transaction
- Higher limit (special categories):
- Up to ₹1 lakh without OTP for:
- Insurance premiums
- Mutual fund SIPs
- Credit card bill payments
- Above these limits:
- You’ll need OTP or additional authentication
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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:56 AM IST