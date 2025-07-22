Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fake messages about PM-Kisan seek to defraud farmers; govt issues advisory

Fake messages about PM-Kisan seek to defraud farmers; govt issues advisory

Falling for social media messages could result in loss of financial information, it says

PM Kisan Mobile app launch

Photo: PIB

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

The agriculture ministry has warned farmers about fraudulent and misleading social media messages about the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme.
 
Falling for such messages could result in sensitive information such as Aadhaar or bank credentials being compromised, potentially delaying or even blocking direct benefit transfers under the scheme.
 
According to the ministry, unauthorised internet links and social media posts are falsely claiming to offer additional benefits under PM-Kisan or seeking re-registration for upcoming instalments.
 

How scam works

  • Fake messages promise extra cash transfers or subsidies 
  • Share phishing links asking for Aadhaar and bank details 
  • Spread unverified updates about payment schedules
 
Engaging with such messages can lead to financial fraud, loss of personal data, and denial of your rightful benefits, the ministry said.
 
 

How to stay safe

The government has urged farmers to rely only on its communication channels for PM-Kisan updates. Beneficiaries are advised to:

  • Visit the official PM-Kisan portal: www.pmkisan.gov.in 
  • Follow @pmkisanofficial on X and Facebook for updates 
  • Avoid clicking on links or sharing personal details on unverified platforms
 
“Beneficiaries should not respond to or share any message unless it is issued by the Ministry through authorised sources,” the advisory added.
 

What is PM-Kisan?

 
The PM-Kisan scheme provides income support of Rs 6,000 annually to all landholding farmer families. The amount is paid in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each directly into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.
 
To ensure uninterrupted payments, farmers must complete these steps:
 
  • Complete e-KYC at the official portal 
  • Link Aadhaar to bank accounts 
  • Verify bank account details 
  • Resolve any land record-related issues

How to check your PM-Kisan beneficiary status

  • Go to www.pmkisan.gov.in 
  • Click on ‘Beneficiary Status’ 
  • Enter Aadhaar number or bank account number 
  • Click on ‘Get Data’ to view payment status
 
With the 20th instalment of the scheme due soon, the ministry has urged farmers to stay vigilant against fraud and keep their records updated to avoid payment delays.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

