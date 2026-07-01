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Govt retains small savings rates for July-Sept quarter: Check terms

The Finance Ministry has put out the latest rates for PPF, SSY, SCSS and other small savings schemes for the second quarter of FY27

Small savings, rate cuts

Small savings, rate cuts

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 1:23 PM IST

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The government has kept interest rates unchanged on all major post office small savings schemes, including the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), for the July-September quarter of financial year 2026-27.
 
The Finance Ministry’s decision means rates have remained unchanged for several quarters, with the last revision announced for the January-March quarter of FY2023-24.
 
The decision provides stability for existing investors, especially senior citizens and conservative savers who rely on these schemes for predictable returns. However, investors looking for higher returns may need to compare these products with alternatives such as bank fixed deposits, bonds or market-linked investments.
 
 

Small savings interest rates for July-September 2026

The Finance Ministry reviews interest rates on small savings schemes every quarter based on several economic factors. For the second quarter of FY2026-27, from July 1 to September 30, 2026, the rates will continue at existing levels.
 
Scheme Interest rate
Post Office Savings Account 4%
1-year Time Deposit 6.90%
2-year Time Deposit 7%
3-year Time Deposit 7.10%
5-year Time Deposit 7.50%
5-year Recurring Deposit 6.70%
Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) 8.20%
Monthly Income Account Scheme 7.40%
National Savings Certificate (NSC) 7.70%
Public Provident Fund (PPF) 7.10%
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) 8.20%

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Among these schemes, the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana continue to offer some of the highest guaranteed returns at 8.2 per cent.
 

Why did the government keep rates unchanged?

 
Small savings rates are influenced by multiple economic factors, including government bond yields, inflation trends and monetary policy decisions by the Reserve Bank of India.
 
Government securities play a key role in determining the direction of small savings rates. When bond yields rise, it generally creates room for higher returns on savings instruments. On the other hand, lower yields can reduce the scope for rate increases.
 
Inflation is another important factor. The government aims to ensure that returns from these schemes remain attractive after adjusting for rising prices, while also managing its borrowing costs.
 
Changes in the RBI’s repo rate and liquidity conditions can also influence bond yields, which indirectly affect the interest rates offered on small savings schemes.
 

Impact on investors

For existing investors, the decision means there will be no change in expected returns during the July-September quarter. Those who have already invested in fixed-rate products such as time deposits or NSC will continue according to the applicable rules of their schemes.
 
For senior citizens, the unchanged SCSS rate of 8.2 per cent provides continued income visibility. The scheme remains popular among retirees because it offers government-backed returns with regular interest payments.
 
For parents investing for a girl child, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana continues to remain among the highest-paying small savings options. The scheme also offers tax benefits under the existing tax rules, making it attractive for long-term savings.
 
However, investors should also consider factors such as investment horizon, liquidity requirements and taxation before choosing a scheme.
 

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 1:23 PM IST

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