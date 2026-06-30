July 1 financial changes: Higher costs, new rules and deadlines explained

Several money-related changes will come into effect from July 1, changing deadlines and processes for taxpayers, Aadhaar users, passport applicants and credit card holders.

While income tax return (ITR) filing deadlines will narrow, some government services will become costlier and banks will introduce revised customer protection and credit card rules.

Here are the key changes that individuals need to know about.

ITR filing deadline enters final month

Individuals who need to file ITR-1 or ITR-2 will have to submit their returns by July 31, 2026.

Missing the deadline may lead to additional costs and restrictions. Taxpayers filing late returns may have to pay a late fee, depending on their income level. Delay can also affect certain benefits, including the ability to carry forward eligible losses and access some tax options.

Taxpayers should also ensure that their Form 16, bank statements, capital gains details and other income records are available before filing returns to avoid last-minute errors.

Aadhaar email update to remain free for six months

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced a temporary waiver on charges for updating the registered email address linked to Aadhaar.

The service, which normally attracts a fee of Rs 75, will be available free of cost from July 1 to December 31, 2026, when done through the Aadhaar mobile application.

Keeping Aadhaar details updated can help individuals avoid issues while using Aadhaar-based services and completing financial verification processes.

Passport application becomes more expensive

The revised fees are:

Normal 36-page passport: Rs 2,500 (earlier Rs 1,500)

Normal 60-page passport: Rs 3,500 (earlier Rs 2,000)

Tatkaal 36-page passport: Rs 5,000

Tatkaal 60-page passport: Rs 6,000

The increase will impact both fresh passport applications and re-issue applications.

For individuals planning international travel, education or work-related moves, the higher fee will increase the overall documentation cost.

RBI tightens rules against misselling by banks

From July 1, the Reserve Bank of India’s stricter framework on mis-selling of financial products will come into effect.

The rules aim to protect customers from being pushed into products without proper consent or through misleading communication. Banks may have to provide a full refund and compensate for financial losses caused by misselling a product.

The framework also places restrictions on promotional calls by banks, including limits on the timing of telemarketing communication.

The move is expected to impact how banks market products such as insurance policies, investment products and other financial services to customers.

HDFC Bank credit card lounge access rules revised

Some HDFC Bank credit card customers will see changes in airport lounge access benefits from July 1.

Under the revised criteria, customers will need to meet a minimum spending requirement to qualify for complimentary domestic airport lounge visits.

Cardholders will need to spend Rs 60,000 in the previous calendar quarter to get three complimentary domestic lounge visits in the next quarter.

For example, spending between April and June 2026 will decide eligibility for lounge access between July and September 2026.

Customers who do not meet the spending threshold may no longer be able to use the complimentary lounge benefit.

SBI Card changes reward point rules

SBI Card is revising the reward point structure for select co-branded credit cards from July 1.

The changes apply to the PhonePe SBI Credit Card PURPLE and PhonePe SBI Credit Card SELECT BLACK variants.

The revised rules introduce monthly limits on reward points and expand the categories of transactions that will not qualify for rewards.

For users who frequently use these cards for payments, the changes could reduce the number of reward points earned and may require a review of whether the card continues to offer enough value.

What consumers should check before July

With multiple changes taking effect together, individuals should review their financial documents and services.

Key checks include:

File ITR before July 31, 2026, if applicable

Update Aadhaar email details if required during the free period

Check revised passport costs before applying

Review credit card spending patterns and benefits

Understand changes in bank product communication rules

These updates underline the need for individuals to track changes in financial regulations and service conditions, as even small rule changes can affect household finances.