Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / HDFC Bank increases locker rents by up to 184%, tightens access rules

HDFC Bank increases locker rents by up to 184%, tightens access rules

Bank will overhaul vault security with mandatory Aadhaar biometrics alongside a steep restructuring of locker rental tiers from April 1

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 12:23 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private bank, will increase safe deposit locker rentals from April 1 while it tightens access rules such as making Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication mandatory.
 
Renting an “extra medium” locker will cost Rs 12,500, up 184 per cent from Rs 4,400 earlier.
 
For customers, this translates into a significantly higher annual outlay, with 18 per cent goods and services tax (GST) applicable over and above the base rent.
 

What is changing

Locker rents will now depend on two variables:
 

Also Read

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

New to stocks? Sebi warns of investors being 'hijacked by scamsters'

oil tankers, sea shore, trading

Why West Asian conflicts send shockwaves through global energy markets

Dubai attack

From border queues to $200K jets: Here's how the rich are exiting West Asia

Happy Holi 2025

Holi bank holidays 2026: Check where banks will shut on March 3 and 4

Dubai attack

Will West Asia tensions dent Dubai's appeal for Indian students? Explained

Locker size (“extra small” and “extra large”)
 
Branch location category — Metro Plus, Metro, Urban, Semi-Urban and Rural
 
 
Metro Plus, a new category, covers select high-demand branches in major cities and carries the steepest rates.
 
For instance, in Metro locations:
 
An extra small locker will cost Rs 3,300 annually, up from Rs 1,350 — a 144 per cent increase.
 
A medium locker will rise to Rs 10,000 from Rs 4,000 — a 150 per cent jump.
 
An extra medium locker will cost Rs 12,500, compared to Rs 4,400 earlier — an increase of 184 per cent.
 
In Urban branches, hikes range between 43 per cent and 150 per cent depending on size. Some categories, such as extra large lockers in Metro and Urban centres, see no change.
 
Metro Plus rates are higher still. For example, an extra medium locker will cost Rs 15,000 per year (excluding GST), while an extra large locker will be priced at Rs 40,000.
 

GST and advance payment

The revised rentals are exclusive of GST. After adding 18 per cent GST, the effective annual cost rises further. Rentals are collected annually in advance and may vary slightly between branches even within the same city.
 

Why the sharp increase

The revision follows tighter regulatory oversight on locker management and security. Banks have strengthened compliance and monitoring systems after incidents of thefts across the sector. Mandatory biometric authentication linked to Aadhaar is now required before granting locker access, adding another layer of control.
 

What should customers do?

 
Review your locker size and rent a smaller one could reduce costs.
 
Factor in GST: Calculate the post-tax impact before renewal.
 
Compare alternatives: Evaluate whether home safes or insurance-backed storage options suit your needs.
 
A safe deposit locker is used to store jewellery, property papers and other valuables in reinforced vault areas within bank premises. 

More From This Section

Smoke rises from the UN office premises in Gilgit on Sunday | Photo: Reuters

Middle East tensions disrupt travel: What fliers must know before you book

US Israel strike Iran

War & wealth: The investor's survival guide to the 2026 geopolitical storm

Sushmita Sen

₹74 lakh over 3 years: Sushmita Sen, mother rent out Goregaon luxury flat

FLIGHT cancellations

US-Iran crisis: Your travel insurance will not help in conflict zones

money, Rs, rupees, currency, funding, fund, funds

Thinking of converting credit card purchases into EMIs? Here's how to do it

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayiPhone 17e PriceStocks to buy todayUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIMD Weather UpdateM4 iPad Air