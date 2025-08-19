Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
How a couple earning ₹1.5 lakh/month can build ₹1.24 cr in 10 Years

How a couple earning ₹1.5 lakh/month can build ₹1.24 cr in 10 Years

Only 35% of income goes into wealth creation, leaving room for present enjoyment

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Aug 19 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Most young couples today struggle with a financial dilemma: Should we enjoy life now or save aggressively for the future? The good news is — with the right balance, you don’t have to choose.
 
A financial plan shared by advisor Vijay Maheshwari on LinkedIn shows how a couple with a combined monthly income of ₹1.5 lakh can live comfortably while still building a ₹1.24 crore corpus in just 10 years.
 
The Couple’s Monthly Budget
 
Total Income: ₹1,50,000/month (combined)
 
Fixed Commitments:

₹3,500 – Health Insurance (₹50 lakh mediclaim)
 
₹3,500 – Term Insurance (₹1.5 crore cover)
 
 
₹60,000 – Rent + Utilities
 
₹30,000 – Home & Car EMIs
 
Total Fixed Expenses: ₹97,000
 
 Amount Left for Wealth Creation: ₹53,000/month
 
Investment Plan: Where ₹53,000 Goes
 
₹15,000 → Short-Term Goals (Debt Mutual Funds)
 
₹15,000 → Medium-Term Goals (Hybrid Funds)
 
₹20,000 → Long-Term Wealth (Equity SIPs)
 
₹3,000 → Safety Reserve (Digital Gold)
 
This simple allocation ensures all life goals are covered — from short-term needs to long-term wealth building.
 
10-Year Wealth Projection
 
Debt Funds → ₹27 lakh
 
Hybrid Funds → ₹33 lakh
 
Equity SIPs → ₹58 lakh
 
Gold Reserve → ₹6 lakh
 
 Total Projected Corpus: ₹1.24 crore 
Graphic by Vijay Maheshwari, CWM®
 
Why This Works
 
Balanced approach → Covers immediate, medium, and long-term needs
 
Low stress → Insurance secures risks, so savings aren’t derailed by emergencies
 
Wealth with lifestyle → Only 35% of income goes into wealth creation, leaving room for enjoyment
 
By investing smartly through SIPs and diversifying across funds, building a crore-plus corpus in a decade is absolutely doable.
 
Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.
 

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

