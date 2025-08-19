How a couple earning ₹1.5 lakh/month can build ₹1.24 cr in 10 Years

Most young couples today struggle with a financial dilemma: Should we enjoy life now or save aggressively for the future? The good news is — with the right balance, you don’t have to choose.
A financial plan shared by advisor Vijay Maheshwari on LinkedIn shows how a couple with a combined monthly income of ₹1.5 lakh can live comfortably while still building a ₹1.24 crore corpus in just 10 years.
The Couple’s Monthly Budget
Total Income: ₹1,50,000/month (combined)
Fixed Commitments:
₹3,500 – Health Insurance (₹50 lakh mediclaim)
₹3,500 – Term Insurance (₹1.5 crore cover)
₹60,000 – Rent + Utilities
₹30,000 – Home & Car EMIs
Total Fixed Expenses: ₹97,000
Amount Left for Wealth Creation: ₹53,000/month
Investment Plan: Where ₹53,000 Goes
₹15,000 → Short-Term Goals (Debt Mutual Funds)
₹15,000 → Medium-Term Goals (Hybrid Funds)
₹20,000 → Long-Term Wealth (Equity SIPs)
₹3,000 → Safety Reserve (Digital Gold)
This simple allocation ensures all life goals are covered — from short-term needs to long-term wealth building.
10-Year Wealth Projection
Debt Funds → ₹27 lakh
Hybrid Funds → ₹33 lakh
Equity SIPs → ₹58 lakh
Gold Reserve → ₹6 lakh
Total Projected Corpus: ₹1.24 crore
Graphic by Vijay Maheshwari, CWM®
Why This Works
Balanced approach → Covers immediate, medium, and long-term needs
Low stress → Insurance secures risks, so savings aren’t derailed by emergencies
Wealth with lifestyle → Only 35% of income goes into wealth creation, leaving room for enjoyment
By investing smartly through SIPs and diversifying across funds, building a crore-plus corpus in a decade is absolutely doable.
Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.