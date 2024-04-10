How to update Aadhaar address online and offline: A step by step guide

It's crucial to keep your Aadhaar card updated. Photo: Shutterstock

Have you recently moved or spotted an error in the address on your Aadhaar card? It's crucial to keep your Aadhaar card updated. But why, you might ask?

Several scenarios necessitate an address update. You might have:

Relocated permanently

Moved to a new city and wish to vote there

Found your old address inconvenient for official verification

An incorrect address on your Aadhaar can disrupt several official procedures, like banks sending you cheque books or credit cards, accessing government benefits, or activating SIM cards. Updating your address ensures these services run smoothly.

How to change Aadhaar address online

Here are the steps:

1. Verify your mobile number

Ensure your current mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar. This should be the number you frequently use for official matters.

2. Visit the self-service portal

Head over to the myAadhaar Self-Service Portal. Enter your Aadhaar number, solve the captcha, and generate an OTP to receive on your registered mobile.

3. Look for update services section

Once logged in, find the ‘Update Aadhaar Online’ option under ‘Services’.

4. Update your address

Select ‘update address’, enter your new address, and confirm it before proceeding.

5. Verify and pay

You'll need to upload a scanned copy of a valid document for verification and pay a Rs 50 fee.

6. Acknowledgment

After submitting, you'll receive an Update Request Number (URN) for tracking.

How to change Aadhaar address offline

1. Find a service centre: Look up your nearest service centre online. Appointments can be booked, but walk-ins are also accepted.

2. Fill the correction form: Take a filled Aadhaar correction form to the centre. You can download and fill it beforehand.

3. Provide proof of address: Bring self-attested photocopies of your address proof.

4. Pay and track: After paying the fee, you'll get an offline URN to track your application online within 3-5 business days.

Aadhaar address update FAQs

How long does it take to change the address?

Online updates are quicker, usually within 30 days, as per UIDAI. Offline might take up to 90 working days, depending on the accuracy of your information.

Can the Aadhaar card address be changed online?

Yes, provided your current mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar. Simply use the UIDAI portal to update your address after verifying your identity with an OTP.

What are the documents required for Aadhaar card address change

Personal identification: Passport, bank statement/passbook, ration card, etc.

Proof of residence: Utility bills, insurance policy, property tax receipt, etc.

Make sure the documents are clear, readable, and valid.

What if my request is rejected?

Update requests need valid documents. If your request is rejected, ensure:

1. You submitted a valid document from the approved list.

2. The document is in the name of the applicant.

3. Address details match the document.

4. The document scan is clear and coloured.

By following these steps and ensuring your documents are in order, updating your Aadhaar card address should be straightforward and hassle-free.