Iran tensions test Dubai property boom despite record $250 bn realty market

Escalating tensions involving Iran and parts of the Gulf have triggered fresh questions among global investors about the resilience of Dubai’s booming real estate market. But while geopolitical shocks may dampen sentiment in the near term, the emirate’s property sector appears to be entering the uncertainty from a position of considerable strength.

Dubai real estate: Past, present and key data Dubai’s real estate sector has experienced several cycles over the past two decades Attractive rental yields of 6–9%, geographical proximity and the stability of the UAE dirham — which is pegged to the US dollar — have helped sustain strong demand from Indian high-net-worth individuals and diaspora buyers. As geopolitical tensions rise in the region, any shift in investor sentiment could therefore directly influence investment flows from India into Dubai’s property market.

A record-breaking real estate cycle

Dubai’s property market has entered this phase of geopolitical uncertainty after posting one of its strongest years on record.

In 2025, real estate transactions in the emirate reached nearly AED 917 billion (about $250 billion), the highest in the city’s history, while total transaction volumes crossed 270,000 deals, reflecting deep investor participation and market liquidity, as per data analysed by Anarock.

Residential property has been the primary driver of this surge. Nearly 200,000 residential transactions worth around AED 538 billion were recorded during the year.

Since 2021, housing prices in Dubai have risen roughly 60–75%, making the emirate one of the strongest-performing global property markets in the post-pandemic cycle.

risen by roughly 60–75%, making it one of the strongest housing cycles globally in the post-pandemic period," said Dr. Prashant Thakur, Executive Director & Head - Research & Advisory, ANAROCK Group.

Psychology of the Market: Managing Investor Perception

This context is important because markets already experiencing strong expansion tend to respond to geopolitical shocks differently. In most cases, the initial impact is a slowdown in transaction activity rather than an immediate correction in prices. The latest conflict also introduces a new dimension: Dubai itself has come under attack, testing the emirate’s long-standing reputation as a safe economic hub in the Middle East. While the physical damage from these incidents has been limited, the psychological impact on global investors cannot be ignored.

Historically, property markets experiencing strong growth cycles tend to react to geopolitical tensions in a predictable way: transaction activity slows before prices correct.

That pattern may repeat in Dubai.

The latest tensions have also introduced a new dimension, with reports of attacks reaching parts of the UAE — challenging the emirate’s long-standing reputation as one of the Middle East’s safest financial hubs.

While physical damage from these incidents has been limited, the psychological impact on global investors could influence short-term buying decisions, the report notes.

Investors may temporarily adopt a “wait-and-watch” approach, particularly in speculative segments such as off-plan property purchases.

Tourism and rental markets face ripple effects

Another potential transmission channel is tourism — a key pillar of Dubai’s economy.

The broader Middle East tourism industry is estimated to be worth around $367 billion annually, and geopolitical instability could dampen travel sentiment across the region.

Industry estimates suggest the conflict could result in 23–38 million fewer visitors, potentially translating into $34–56 billion in lost tourism revenues.

Such a scenario would most immediately affect short-term rental apartments, hospitality assets and retail properties located in tourist-heavy districts.

However, Dubai’s housing demand is not solely dependent on tourism.

Expat population provides housing demand

One of the emirate’s strongest structural supports is its large expatriate population.

Expats account for around 88–89% of the UAE’s population, creating sustained demand for housing across multiple price segments.

Dubai’s property market also benefits from a highly diversified investor base, with buyers from over 150 nationalities participating in the market.

This diversity reduces reliance on any single investor group, helping the market remain resilient even during global or regional shocks.

Indian investors remain central to the market

For Indian investors, Dubai continues to represent one of the most attractive international property markets.

Indian nationals account for around 20–22% of all foreign property purchases in Dubai, making them the largest overseas investor group in the market.

Several factors underpin this strong demand, including geographical proximity, the UAE’s business-friendly environment, and the stability of the dirham — which is pegged to the US dollar.

Rental yields also remain appealing. Prime Dubai residential assets typically generate annual rental returns between 6% and 9%, among the highest in major global property markets.

These yields continue to attract both long-term investors and wealth preservation buyers from India.

Growing footprint of Indian developers

Indian developers are also expanding their presence in Dubai’s real estate ecosystem.

While local giants such as Emaar, DAMAC, Nakheel and Meraas still dominate the sector, Indian-origin developers now account for roughly 8–10% of the development pipeline, according to the report.

Companies such as Sobha Realty, which developed the Sobha Hartland community, and Danube Properties, which has launched more than 20 residential projects, have become prominent players in the market.

"The current geopolitical tensions will undoubtedly introduce a degree of caution among investors. Transaction volumes may moderate in the near term as buyers assess the evolving risk environment. Yet Dubai’s position as a global financial and lifestyle hub, combined with its diversified investor base and policy flexibility, continues to provide strong structural support to its real estate sector," said the report. Other Indian groups, including Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and Casagrand, have also begun entering Dubai with premium developments.

In that sense, the real question may not be whether geopolitical tensions will affect Dubai’s property market — they almost certainly will in the short term. The more relevant question is how quickly investor confidence returns once the geopolitical environment stabilises.