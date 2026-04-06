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9 steps to improve heart health: What AHA's new diet guidelines says

Small, consistent changes in what you eat can make a big difference, and these nine steps highlight how simple habits can improve cardiovascular health

heart health diet, AHA dietary guide

A balanced diet that includes whole foods and healthy choices can support better heart health over time. (Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 1:11 PM IST

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  Heart disease continues to be one of the leading causes of death globally. While genetics play a role, what we eat every day has an even greater impact. A new scientific statement by the American Heart Association offers a practical roadmap to better cardiovascular health, moving away from restrictive diets toward sustainable eating patterns.
 
Titled '2026 Dietary Guidance to Improve Cardiovascular Health: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association', the study was published in the journal Circulation. It outlines nine evidence-based dietary steps that can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease while also supporting overall well-being.
 
 
Experts highlight that unhealthy dietary patterns are widespread and closely linked to rising rates of obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, all of which increase cardiovascular risk.
 

The 9 key steps to improve heart health

 
The guidance lays out a simple yet comprehensive framework. At its core, it promotes balance, quality and consistency in everyday eating.
 
1. Balance calories with activity

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  • Match your energy intake with your daily activity
  • Maintain a healthy body weight over time
 
2. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables
 
  • Include a wide variety of colours and types
  • Focus on whole, minimally processed options
 
3. Choose whole grains over refined grains
 
  • Opt for oats, brown rice and whole wheat
  • Avoid overly processed carbohydrate sources
 
4. Prioritise healthy protein sources
 
  • Include plant-based proteins like lentils, beans and nuts
  • Add fish and seafood regularly
  • Limit red and processed meat
 
5. Use healthier fats
 
  • Replace saturated fats with unsaturated fats such as olive oil
  • Avoid trans fats wherever possible
 
6. Limit ultra-processed foods
 
  • Cut down on packaged snacks and ready-to-eat meals
  • Choose fresh, whole foods more often
 
7. Reduce added sugars
 
  • Avoid sugary drinks and desserts
  • Check food labels for hidden sugars
 
8. Cut down on salt
 
  • Lower sodium intake to help manage blood pressure
  • Use herbs and spices instead of salt
 
9. Limit or avoid alcohol
 
  • New guidance questions earlier beliefs about its benefits
  • Even moderate intake may carry risks
 

A shift towards overall dietary patterns

 
One of the biggest takeaways from the study is that no single food determines heart health, but the overall pattern does. Diets such as Mediterranean, DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) and plant-based approaches align well with these recommendations because they naturally include more whole foods and fewer processed items.
 
The emphasis is also on sustainability, meaning people are more likely to stick with these habits if they are realistic and enjoyable.
 

Beyond the heart: Wider health benefits

 
While the guidance is designed to improve cardiovascular health, its benefits go much further. A heart-healthy diet can also reduce the risk of:
 
  • Type 2 diabetes
  • Kidney disease
  • Certain cancers
  • Cognitive decline
 
This is because many chronic conditions share the same risk factors, including poor diet, excess weight and high blood pressure.
 
The new dietary guidance reinforces a simple message: small, consistent food choices can have a powerful impact over time.
 
Instead of chasing trends or restrictive diets, focusing on whole foods, balanced meals and mindful eating can help protect your heart and improve overall health.
     
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

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