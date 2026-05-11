Modi's gold warning sparks big question: Is India facing economic stress?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal asking Indians to avoid buying gold for a year has triggered intense debate because gold is not just an investment in India — it is deeply emotional, cultural and financial.

For generations, Indian families have bought gold for:

weddings,

festivals,

savings,

emergencies,

and social security.

So when Modi urged citizens to reduce gold purchases amid the ongoing global crisis, many people saw it as unusual and alarming.

But economists and legal experts say the Prime Minister’s message is less about restricting jewellery purchases and more about protecting India’s economy at a time when:

crude oil prices are surging,

the rupee is under pressure,

foreign exchange reserves are vulnerable,

and India’s import bill is rising sharply.

At the heart of the issue is one simple reality:

India imports most of its gold, and every gold purchase increases dollar outflows from the country. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to reduce gold consumption was largely aimed at conserving India’s foreign exchange reserves amid ongoing global economic uncertainty, primarily driven by rising energy costs linked to the West Asia conflict. India remains one of the largest importers of gold, and higher imports lead to significant dollar outflows, pressure on the rupee, and strain on the country’s forex reserves. However, the statement is unlikely to have a major impact on gold prices, as gold is an internationally traded commodity where India acts as a price taker rather than a price maker," said Deveya Gaglani, Senior Research Analyst - Commodities, Axis Direct.

Why gold becomes a problem during global crises

India is one of the world’s largest consumers of gold, but the country produces very little of it domestically.

That means most gold bought in India — whether jewellery, coins or bars — is imported using US dollars.

At the same time, India is also heavily dependent on imported crude oil, buying nearly 85% of its oil needs from abroad.

When global oil prices rise sharply, India’s dollar requirements surge because the country has to spend more on fuel imports.

Now add gold imports to that equation.

"India imports most of its gold, so every jewellery or investment purchase adds to dollar outflows and pressures the rupee, foreign-exchange reserves and the current-account balance. This becomes more serious when crude oil prices are high, because India also imports around 85% of its crude requirements. In FY26, India’s gold import bill reportedly touched about $72 billion, widening the trade deficit. Temporarily moderating non-essential gold demand can therefore help conserve forex during external stress," said Rohit Jain, Managing Partner, Singhania & Co.

Lets look at India's total import bill: The concern becomes even bigger during geopolitical crises like the current West Asia conflict because oil prices are already elevated globally.



Total import bill in FY26: $775 billion

Four commodities alone cost: $240+ billion

Crude oil: $134.7 billion

Gold: $72 billion

Vegetable oils: $19.5 billion

Fertilisers: $14.5 billion

These four items form 31.1 per cent of India's total imports.

Gold is nearly 10 per cent of the total import bill.

How gold buying can weaken the rupee

To understand the issue, it helps to think about how international trade works.

India pays for imported oil and gold in dollars.

So when imports rise sharply:

India needs more dollars,

demand for dollars increases,

and the rupee weakens.

The rupee has already been under pressure amid rising crude oil prices and global uncertainty. A weaker rupee then makes imports even more expensive.

For example:

if gold costs $1,000 internationally,

and the rupee moves from ₹80 to ₹95 per dollar,

the same gold instantly becomes far costlier for India.

This creates a dangerous cycle:

high imports weaken the rupee,

a weaker rupee increases import costs,

and rising import bills further pressure foreign exchange reserves.

That is one reason governments often try to reduce “non-essential imports” during global crises.

And from a macroeconomic perspective, physical gold is often viewed as one of them.

Why governments worry about physical gold specifically

Gold differs from many other imports because it does not directly contribute to productive economic activity.

Oil powers transport and industry.

Machinery helps factories.

Technology imports improve productivity.

But much of India’s imported gold:

goes into jewellery,

sits in lockers,

or remains idle as household savings.

Economists therefore often classify excessive gold imports as: “non-productive imports.”

This is not the first time India has tried to discourage physical gold buying.

According to legal expert Alay Razvi, the Prime Minister’s message is ultimately about improving economic resilience.

"India’s heavy jewellery linked to gold imports put constant pressure on foreign exchange reserves and the current account deficit, and a temporary pause can help insulate the economy from global price shocks and currency volatility. By shifting even a portion of household savings away from physical gold and into formal channels such as bank deposits, mutual funds or housing, citizens can support credit growth and strengthen the banking system. This redirection benefits bank credit by improving liquidity and lending capacity for productive sectors, while still allowing people to buy gold later, perhaps more strategically. Ultimately, the message is about aligning personal spending habits with national economic resilience for a defined finite period," said Alay Razvi, Managing Partner, Accord Juris.

Why markets reacted nervously

Modi’s comments were interpreted by markets as a sign that the government is increasingly concerned about external economic stress.

The appeal came alongside requests to:

reduce fuel consumption,

avoid unnecessary foreign travel,

and revive work-from-home practices.

That combination suggested the government may be preparing for prolonged pressure from:

expensive oil,

geopolitical uncertainty,

and potential foreign exchange strain.

Jewellery and retail stocks reacted negatively after the comments, with investors worried about weaker gold demand.

But some experts believe the larger issue is not jewellery demand — it is confidence.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reported appeal to avoid buying gold for a year appears to stem from concerns over rising pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves due to high crude oil prices, global geopolitical tensions, and heavy gold imports, all of which can weaken the rupee and increase inflation. However, if the government genuinely anticipates a serious economic or external crisis, it would be better to clearly spell out the full situation to the public, much like it did during the COVID period, so that citizens and businesses can prepare mentally, financially, and logistically instead of relying on indirect hints and advisories. If restrictions on foreign exchange usage, gold purchases, or non-essential fuel consumption may eventually become necessary, a transparent and timely policy approach would be preferable to vague warnings, as uncertainty itself creates speculation, disrupts businesses, and can negatively impact investor confidence and stock markets," said Akshat Pande, Managing Partner, Alpha Partners.

Could this benefit Gold ETFs and digital gold?

Interestingly, experts say Modi’s comments may not reduce interest in gold itself.

Instead:

it could accelerate the shift from physical gold to financial gold products.

Gold ETFs,

digital gold,

and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs)

remain among the most efficient ways to gain gold exposure without driving large-scale physical imports.

Unlike jewellery purchases, these products:

are easier to trade,

offer better liquidity,

avoid storage hassles,

and can recycle existing domestic gold rather than requiring fresh imports.

This aligns with the government’s broader policy direction over the past decade.

India has repeatedly promoted:

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs),

Gold ETFs,

and gold monetisation schemes

to reduce dependence on imported physical gold.

Although fresh Sovereign Gold Bond issuances have remained paused since early 2024, products like Gold ETFs and EGRs continue receiving policy support because they place less pressure on the current account deficit.

"Over the years, the government has consistently discouraged excessive physical gold buying through measures such as import duties and by promoting alternatives like Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), largely because high gold imports impact India’s current account deficit. However, with fresh SGB issuances paused since early 2024, there appears to be a shift in approach. In contrast, Gold ETFs and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) continue to remain policy-friendly, as they help recycle domestic gold instead of driving fresh imports. Notably, the RBI itself has been a significant buyer of gold in recent years," said Sandip Raichura, CEO of Retail Broking and Distribution & Director, PL Capital.

Is the government banning gold purchases?

No.

There is currently:

no ban,

no restriction,

and no announced limit on buying gold.

People remain free to:

buy jewellery,

invest in bullion,

or purchase gold products.

Modi’s statement was: an economic appeal, not a legal order.