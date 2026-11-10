New motor insurance norms: Know mandatory covers and optional protections

A cheaper motor insurance quote may look like a bargain. But before you grab it, ask yourself: If you met with an accident, how much would you have to pay from your own pocket? From December 15, 2026, answering that question will become easier. Under a new four-layer framework introduced by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), buyers of motor insurance for private cars and two-wheelers will be able to see what each part of their policy costs and pick the optional covers they want.

Mandatory & optional covers

Under the new framework, third-party liability and owner-driver personal accident cover remain mandatory. You can choose whether to add occupant or pillion-rider liability; personal accident cover for occupants, pillion riders and other eligible persons; and own-damage cover.

Record your choices on the standard option form, which becomes part of the policy. At the point of sale, the insurer must give you a customer information sheet showing each section’s cover and premium.

What buyers gain

Separate premiums for various sections will let you choose covers that suit your vehicle use, risks and budget. Uniform wording will make policies easier to compare across insurers.

The record of your choices will help establish what cover applies at claim time. “Clarifying the scope of passenger cover at the point of sale brings certainty to an issue that has led to litigation,” says Raheel Patel, partner, Gandhi Law Associates.

Cheap cover can cost dearly

Cost-conscious buyers, especially two-wheeler owners, may buy only the mandatory covers. “A cheaper policy may eventually prove expensive if an accident occurs and the customer discovers that a particular risk was not covered,” says Viral Bhatt, founder, Money Mantra.

Premiums may not change

The government will continue to fix the third-party premium, while insurers get to set the prices of optional covers. Dropping a layer may save money, while adding passenger liability and personal accident cover may increasw the cost. The framework itself does not guarantee lower premiums. “If customers opt for broadly similar protection, the overall cost could be comparable, depending on insurer pricing and selected covers,” says Bhatt.

Checks for new buyers

Read the option form before making your choices. “Customers should check the coverage and premium and under each section before making their selection,” says Minoo Mantri, executive vice-president, insurance, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers. The decision to drop certain covers should be taken thoughtfully. “Check what financial exposure you may be taking on by opting out of certain covers,” says Arun Ramamurthy, cofounder, Staywell.Health. If you regularly carry passengers, consider liability and personal accident cover .

Remove unwanted optional covers. “Ask the insurer to remove them and deduct the corresponding premium,” says Pranjita Barman, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Keep third-party cover active to meet the legal requirement for driving and retain own-damage cover for comprehensive coverage, especially in the case of a new or valuable vehicle. “Check the insured declared value (IDV), deductibles, add-ons and exclusions, and assess the insurer’s claims servicing record,” says Ramamurthy.

What to review at renewal

Mistakes to avoid • Don’t drop own-damage or occupant cover without weighing the risk • Don’t tick options without reading their coverage, exclusions and conditions • Don’t keep paying for unwanted covers added by default • Don’t assume cover added mid-term is active before the endorsement’s start date and time • Don’t discard the option form, Customer Information Sheet, policy schedule or endorsements If you renew on or after December 15, 2026, review all four layers. Consider the vehicle’s age and value, how you use it, and who travels in it. Consider occupant liability and personal accident cover. “Both may be useful if you carpool frequently,” says Barman. This cover does not apply to commercial arrangements. To add occupant or pillion-rider liability cover midterm, pay the additional premium to the insurer that issued your third-party policy. “Your existing third-party cover can continue, and the endorsement specifies the date and time the added cover begins,” says Mantri.

The writer is a Mumbai-based independent journalist