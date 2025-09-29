Monday, September 29, 2025 | 11:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Uttar Pradesh on an unstoppable growth trajectory, says Piyush Goyal

Uttar Pradesh on an unstoppable growth trajectory, says Piyush Goyal

The minister was speaking at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at India Expo Mart and Centre in Greater Noida, on Monday

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

He noted that while only 400-500 industrial units were established annually in the past, over 3,000 new units are expected to be set up in Uttar Pradesh this year. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Noida
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh is on an unstoppable growth trajectory as a secure business environment and robust infrastructure have made the state a preferred destination for investors, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

The minister was speaking at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at India Expo Mart and Centre in Greater Noida, on Monday. The third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025) concluded on Monday.

Goyal said, "UPITS reflects the economic, industrial, and cultural potential not only of the state but of India as a whole." He urged a "collective commitment" to promote indigenous products, encourage entrepreneurship, and realise the vision of a Viksit India by 2047.

 

Highlighting the remarkable transformation in Uttar Pradesh over the past eight years, the Union Minister said that with the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the decisive governance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state "is now on an unstoppable growth trajectory".

He emphasized that a secure business environment and robust infrastructure have made Uttar Pradesh the preferred destination for investors.

Also Read

real estate, realty firms

UP Rera imposes fines, orders punitive action on multiple developers

textile, clothings, rural, folk, tradintional, art

Trade shows to be held in all 75 UP districts from October 9: UP Minister

realty sector, real estate, housing

UP Rera approves 21 projects worth ₹7,035 cr, 10,866 housing units planned

police, UP Police

UP police detain cleric Tauqeer Raza after Bareilly protest turns violent

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM warns against law and order disruptions after Bareilly clashes

The minister highlighted UPITS 2025 as "unique in its inclusivity", bringing together ministers, government officials, industry representatives, entrepreneurs, exporters, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and startup founders.

"When all stakeholders come together, it creates the perfect synergy, which is the true secret behind Uttar Pradesh's development journey," he remarked.

Goyal also referenced the "GST Savings Festival" recently announced by Prime Minister Modi, noting that the reduction in taxes on everyday items is a significant gift for consumers during Navratri. He described September 22 as a historic milestone, the largest reform since Independence, whose impact will be felt for decades.

Goyal also highlighted that Uttar Pradesh was the first state to establish a separate Ministry for Export Promotion.

"The One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has now expanded to over 750 districts nationwide, with more than 1,200 products gaining global recognition. Today, whether visited by the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Union Minister, or foreign Ambassador, ODOP products are proudly presented as gifts, boosting the morale of entrepreneurs," he added.

He noted that while only 400-500 industrial units were established annually in the past, over 3,000 new units are expected to be set up in Uttar Pradesh this year.

This "remarkable growth" is credited to the dedicated leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has tirelessly promoted industry, strengthened law and order, and encouraged startups, export-oriented units, and women entrepreneurs, he said.

Goyal said that UPITS has provided a vast platform, giving Uttar Pradesh's products global recognition. "From glassware from Firozabad, brass work from Moradabad, Banarasi sarees, Lucknow chikankari, to Agra's leather products, the event has showcased the state's craftsmanship to the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

EFTA to come into effect from Oct 1, negotiating FTAs with others: Goyal

Moodys

Moody's keeps India rating at Baa3 with stable outlook, flags fiscal risk

Ashwini Vaishnaw

India, Bhutan to establish first rail link with ₹4,033 cr outlay over 3 yrs

EFTA

India bets on EFTA, UK FTAs to offset US tariff hit on marine exports

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee hits fresh closing low of 88.76 on outflows, US dollar demand

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon