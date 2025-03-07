Friday, March 07, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PM Internship Scheme: Registration for phase-2 closes on March 12

PM Internship Scheme: Registration for phase-2 closes on March 12

Programme to last for 12 months, with at least half of it focusing on hands-on work experience

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has opened registrations for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 (PMIS). Interested candidates must complete the registration process before applying. The official portal for the internship is pminternship.mca.gov.in, and the deadline for registration is March 12, 2025.
 
PM Internship Scheme
 
This scheme was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on July 23 last year and took off on October 3, 2024. So far, the scheme has provided internship opportunities to 28,141 candidates, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra recently told the Lok Sabha. The internships will last for 12 months, with at least half of the programme focusing on hands-on work experience.
 

Eligibility criteria
 
To qualify for the scheme, applicants must meet the following requirements: 
 
Age: Between 21 and 24 years old. 
 
Employment status: Must not be engaged in full-time employment.
 
Educational background: At least Class 10. Graduates from premier institutions (like IITs and IIMs) or those with professional qualifications (like CA or CMA) are excluded.
 
The scheme is also open to youth trained at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Kaushal Kendras (skill centres).
 
Income restrictions: Individuals from families with annual incomes exceeding ~8 lakh are not eligible. Individuals from families with government employees are not eligible.
 
Benefits of the scheme
 
Interns will acquire practical skills by working in real-world business settings. The stipend provided will help them meet their basic expenses during the internship. This experience will enhance their employability, paving the way for future job opportunities. Each intern will receive a monthly financial assistance of ~5,000, along with a one-time financial aid of ~6,000.
 
Each intern will receive insurance coverage under the government insurance schemes through the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. The government will cover the premium amount. Additionally, companies may offer extra accidental insurance coverage to interns.
 
How to apply for PMIS
 
Visit the official website — pminternship.mca.gov.in.
 
On the homepage, scroll down to see the 'register' option. Select the link, and a new page will open. Fill in the registration details and required documents, and select the submit button.
 
There is no registration or application fee. Based on the candidate's provided details, a resume will be generated automatically, allowing each student to apply for up to five opportunities aligned with their preferences.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

