Bank holiday today: Are banks shut on June 11 for Kabir Jayanti, Saga Dawa?

Bank Holiday: Today, June 11, 2025, is not a nationwide bank holiday; however, the banks in Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim are closed due to Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and Saga Dawa, respectively. These regional holidays affect banking operations locally, so customers in these states may find bank branches closed on the designated day.
Bank holidays in India differ from state to state. These differences are based on regional celebrations, local customs, and government notifications. Therefore, it's advisable to check with your local bank branch or consult the RBI’s official holiday list to confirm specific closures, especially during extended weekends or peak festive periods.
Bank Holiday: About Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and Saga Dawa festival
Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Kabir Das, a revered 15th-century poet, saint, and social reformer. He is recognised for promoting spiritual values, fostering communal harmony, and advocating for social equality.
Saga Dawa, observed predominantly in Tibetan Buddhist regions such as Sikkim, Ladakh, and parts of North-East India, commemorates three pivotal events in the life of Lord Buddha — his birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana (death).
What to do when banks are closed?
While physical bank branches may be shut today in the two states, digital banking services remain operational for customers across India. These include:
- Mobile and Internet banking for fund transfers, bill payments, and balance checks
- NEFT and RTGS (subject to standard operating hours)
- ATM withdrawals and card-based transactions
- Online service requests like cheque book applications, account updates, and demand drafts
- Customers can continue using UPI apps, mobile wallets, and online banking platforms for seamless transactions even on bank holidays.
Bank holidays in India are declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in consultation with respective state governments. The list is curated by taking into account national events, local festivals, religious celebrations, and administrative needs. Official announcements are made via the RBI’s website and circulated to all financial institutions to ensure operational clarity.