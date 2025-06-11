Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Bank holiday today: Are banks shut on June 11 for Kabir Jayanti, Saga Dawa?

Bank holiday today: Are banks shut on June 11 for Kabir Jayanti, Saga Dawa?

Bank holiday today: Banks in two states are closed today, June 11, 2025, due to Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and Saga Dawa. Check holiday details and services available

RBI placces bank holidays into three separate brackets.

RBI places bank holidays into three separate brackets.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bank Holiday: Today, June 11, 2025, is not a nationwide bank holiday; however, the banks in Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim are closed due to Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and Saga Dawa, respectively. These regional holidays affect banking operations locally, so customers in these states may find bank branches closed on the designated day.
 
Bank holidays in India differ from state to state. These differences are based on regional celebrations, local customs, and government notifications. Therefore, it's advisable to check with your local bank branch or consult the RBI’s official holiday list to confirm specific closures, especially during extended weekends or peak festive periods.
 

Bank Holiday: About Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and Saga Dawa festival

Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Kabir Das, a revered 15th-century poet, saint, and social reformer. He is recognised for promoting spiritual values, fostering communal harmony, and advocating for social equality.
 
Saga Dawa, observed predominantly in Tibetan Buddhist regions such as Sikkim, Ladakh, and parts of North-East India, commemorates three pivotal events in the life of Lord Buddha — his birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana (death).

What to do when banks are closed?

While physical bank branches may be shut today in the two states, digital banking services remain operational for customers across India. These include:
  • Mobile and Internet banking for fund transfers, bill payments, and balance checks
  • NEFT and RTGS (subject to standard operating hours)
  • ATM withdrawals and card-based transactions
  • Online service requests like cheque book applications, account updates, and demand drafts
  • Customers can continue using UPI apps, mobile wallets, and online banking platforms for seamless transactions even on bank holidays.
Bank holidays in India are declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in consultation with respective state governments. The list is curated by taking into account national events, local festivals, religious celebrations, and administrative needs. Official announcements are made via the RBI’s website and circulated to all financial institutions to ensure operational clarity.

More From This Section

PremiumBudget 2025: New tax regime to ease skewed tax burden on middle class

Filing ITR 2025? Key tax breaks senior citizens must not overlook

ICICI Bank

ICICI FD rates drop after RBI's rate cut: See how much you'll earn now

real estate

Bengaluru sees 78% housing price jump in 5 years, Mumbai becomes costliest

income tax itr taxation

Excel Utility revised for filing tax returns: Here's what has changed

INCOME TAX

Long-awaited tax refunds may finally land as 2023-24 returns are processed

Topics : Banks Holiday RBI banking transaction online fund transfers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon