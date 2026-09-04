Rising bond yields: How should debt fund investors manage duration risk?

The recent rise in bond yields has made duration risk more important for debt-fund investors. The 10-year government security (G-sec) yield has climbed to 6.98 per cent, up 40 basis points from 6.58 per cent at the start of the year, as global inflation and energy concerns have pushed yields higher. Longer-duration funds face greater mark-to-market risk when yields rise, which makes the investor’s time horizon central to fund selection.

Why yields have risen

Global developments have largely driven the recent rise in government bond yields, with some of the pressure spilling into India.

Crude oil prices are another key influence. “The ongoing energy crisis has stoked fears of higher inflation,” says Kruti Chheta, fund manager & fixed income analyst, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund. Elevated crude prices affect India because it is a net energy importer.

“High fiscal deficits, rising defence spending and ageing populations have compounded the fragile fundamentals of developed markets and pushed global bond yields to decade highs,” says Chheta.

What could push yields higher

A further escalation in the energy crisis could keep yields elevated. “If the energy crisis persists through the Western winter, demand could outpace supply and push energy prices and yields higher,” says Chheta.

Renewed inflation concerns could keep major central banks hawkish for longer. “Persistently high fiscal deficits and rising defence budgets in developed economies could also create a heavier bond-supply pipeline and push yields higher,” says Chheta. Further El Niño risk could weigh on domestic yields.

What could soften yields

A diplomatic resolution could ease the energy crunch and soften pressure on yields. Additional supply from economies that have already raised production could also help. “Higher supplies from economies that have ramped up production and the release of Middle East stockpiles could change the energy-supply dynamics,” says Chheta.

Six-month yield outlook

Markets have started pricing in further rate hikes after several central banks raised rates. “A meaningful decline in yields would require a major risk-off event,” says Abhishek Bisen, head of fixed income, Kotak Mutual Fund. The 10-year benchmark may trade in a range of 6.85–7.15 per cent over the next six months.

Long-duration funds face more risk

Schemes above the short-duration fund category remain vulnerable in the near term unless they have reduced their portfolio duration, according to Bisen. “Longer-duration funds can face mark-to-market volatility even when yields rise only modestly,” says Mohit Bagdi, head of investment research & founding partner, MIRA Money.

A long-term or gilt fund with a modified duration of seven years would lose about 2.8 per cent in price for a 40-basis-point rise in yields, while a short-term fund with a duration of two years would lose about 0.8 per cent for the same rise in yields.

Match funds with your horizon

Higher yields offer better accrual than a year ago. “The current yield level offers a more attractive fixed-income entry point than the lower-yield environment earlier in the year,” says Bagdi.

Build a debt portfolio around when the money will be needed and broadly match a fund’s duration with the investment horizon. Investors can place money needed within one year in liquid or money-market funds. Low-duration and ultra-short-duration funds also remain attractive currently.

“For a one-to-three-year horizon, short-term or corporate-bond funds can be considered. For a three-to-five-year horizon, medium-term funds can be considered,” says Anooj Mehta, partner, 1 Finance.

Beyond five years, investors can consider gilt funds. “A gilt allocation for a horizon beyond five years should be kept as a small satellite and staggered over three to six months,” says Mehta.

Investors with a longer horizon can also consider gradually investing in target maturity funds. “Given the steep yield curve, a fund following a barbell strategy or maintaining a medium-duration portfolio is likely to perform well from a strategic point of view,” says Bisen.

Existing investors should avoid panic exits

Investors with a horizon of more than five years should stay invested in longer-duration funds. “Exiting now would convert a paper loss into a realised loss,” says Mehta. Exiting would also mean giving up the opportunity for a potential recovery.

Using a gilt fund for a two-to-three-year goal represents a horizon mismatch, and investors should correct it. “Investors who have a two-to-three-year goal but put money in a gilt fund because of strong 2025 returns should correct that horizon mismatch,” says Mehta.

Investors with a longer horizon should also be cautious about locking their entire allocation into longer-duration funds while the near-term direction of the bond market remains unclear. Investors should increase portfolio duration gradually and account for their risk appetite. “Longer-duration funds are better suited to investors who can remain invested through interim volatility,” says Bagdi.

Stagger new investments

New investors should avoid a large one-time allocation purely on the expectation that yields have peaked. A staggered approach is more appropriate. “Investors should focus on locking in good yields over a suitable investment period instead of trying to guess the yield peak,” says Bagdi.

Investors should diversify across maturities and avoid concentrating their entire allocation at one point in the yield cycle. Short-term investors should prioritise stability and liquidity.

The writer is a Delhi-based independent journalist