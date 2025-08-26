Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SBI credit card protection cover to cost less, new benefits kick in Sept 16

SBI credit card protection cover to cost less, new benefits kick in Sept 16

Cardholders to pay less for SBI's protection plan from September, as CPP variants get revised fees without losing key fraud cover and emergency support.

SBI Card

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

From 16 September 2025, State Bank of India’s (SBI) credit card arm will roll out revised charges and updated features for its Card Protection Plan (CPP). The new structure will take effect at the time of renewal, and all existing policyholders will be automatically migrated.
 
SBI Card has said that customers will be informed in advance through SMS and email at least 24 hours before their renewal date.
 

What the CPP covers

The Card Protection Plan is designed to protect cardholders in cases of card loss, theft or fraud. The service also helps with emergency travel support and recovery of key document details. The main benefits include:
 
 
  • Single-call facility to block all lost or stolen cards 
  • SIM card blocking service if the mobile device is lost 
  • Emergency advance for hotel stays and travel tickets abroad 
  • Fraud protection against phishing, PIN-based frauds, tele-phishing, and non-OTP transactions in case of lost or stolen cards 
  • Mobile wallet protection in case of device theft 
  • Complimentary access to SBI Card’s credit analysis programme 
  • Depending on the chosen variant, coverage can also be extended to spouse and parents. See the detailed table below

More From This Section

DDA

DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025: Guide to bidding, payment, what's on offer

Pension

Opted for UPS and thinking of going back to NPS?Here's all you need to know

Dream11

Failing to report Dream11/RummyCircle income? You could face 200% penalty

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, son Harsh Varrdhan buy Rs 5 cr flat in Mumbai's Bandra West

income tax return, ITR, INCOME TAX

Simpler, smarter ITR forms ahead as New Income Tax Act kicks in from April

Topics : SBI Card BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today Motilal Oswal Stock PickGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon