Setting goals to reviewing returns: 10 steps to build a financial plan

People realise they should have a financial plan but only a few have one written down. Instead, there are scattered SIPs, an old fixed deposit, an unreviewed life insurance policy and a sense that things will work out. That is not a plan. It is a collection of financial decisions made at different times with no thread connecting them.

A financial plan is a simple system that tells your money where to go. It connects four things: your goals, your monthly cash flow, your investments, and your progress review. Here is how to build one from scratch.

Step 1: Define your goals clearly

Before investing in any product, you must know what the money is for and when you will need it. Thus, it is important to set your financial goals. Write down every goal with specific amounts and timelines. Instead of “save for retirement” or “buy a home someday”, you must aim for “building a Rs 2 crore retirement fund by age 56” and “saving Rs 20 lakh for a down payment in five years”.

For instance,

Emergency fund: Rs.2 lakh in 11 months

Travel: Rs. 3 lakh in two years

Retirement fund: Rs 1 crore in 20 years

Step 2: Understand time horizon

Sort your goals by when you need the money.

Short-term (Under two years): Use safe options like FDs, Recurring Deposits (RDs), or liquid funds. If you need the cash in 15 months, a market dip could leave you short.

Medium-term (three to seven years): Use balanced options, such as hybrid funds, that offer growth with lower risk.

systematic investment plans (SIPs), index funds, or Public Provident Fund (PPF). These can focus on wealth building. Long-term (Seven years or more): Use growth options like equity(SIPs), index funds, or(PPF). These can focus on wealth building.

For example, a Rs 2 lakh emergency fund needed in six months belongs in liquid savings. An Rs 8 lakh car fund for three years fits a conservative fund. Retirement savings for 20 years should go into equity.

Step 3: Decide your risk level

Risk is more about your reaction to losses than the returns you get. Match your investments to both your timeline and your temperament. If a 30 per cent drop in a year makes you anxious and want to sell immediately, then it is better to avoid high exposure to stocks.

Step 4: Manage your cash flow

Cash flow is managing your monthly income and expenses. Use the 50-30-20 rule to understand exactly what comes in and what goes out.

50 per cent for needs: Fixed costs like rent, bills, groceries, and insurance.

30 per cent for Wants: Lifestyle spending, such as shopping or dining out.

20 per cent for Savings: Money set aside for your future goals.

For example, if you earn Rs 60,000, split the income into three parts.

Rs. 35,000 for essentials

Rs. 10,000 for lifestyle

Rs. 15,000 for savings

Step 5: Build a safety base

Before you start investing in big goals, secure your foundation.

Get a health insurance policy that protects your savings from being wiped out by a medical emergency.

Create an emergency fund of three to six months of expenses in a savings account.

Step 6: Pay yourself first

The most effective way to save is to do it before you have a chance to spend.

Automate your plan: Set up recurring transfers and SIPs for the same day your salary arrives.

Do not wait to invest: Automate your savings so money is invested before you start spending each month.

Step 7: Start with simple investments

Choose basic options that match your goals. You do not need complex products to build wealth.

Mutual Fund SIPs: Invest a fixed amount regularly to build wealth over time. It is best for long-term growth.

PPF or EPF: These provide stable, safe savings with fixed returns.

NPS: It is an ideal retirement option that offers additional tax benefits.

Step 8: Review performance

Review your plan once a year to check if you are on track. Use a SIP calculator to see if your savings will meet your goal. If you are falling short, increase your savings or extend your timeline.

Also, update your plan after major life changes, such as a new job, marriage, or having a child. For example, start a SIP for your child’s education and increase your life insurance.

Step 9: Rebalance your portfolio

Over time, your investments can go out of balance. If stocks grow fast, they may take up more of your portfolio and increase risk. Rebalancing means shifting some money to safer options to bring your portfolio back to your original plan.

Step 10: Understand returns properly

Don’t focus on only high returns. Look for consistency and the amount of risk taken to earn those returns. A single year of high performance doesn't guarantee future success and often comes with much higher risk than you might realise.

Common decision errors to avoid

Here are a few mistakes to avoid when building a financial plan -

Buy products only after you define your goals.

Do not invest based on tips or last year’s top performers.

Keep separate accounts for different goals to avoid spending money for the wrong reason.

Avoid checking your portfolio too often; review only once or twice a year.

Changing plans without reason, only update when your life situation changes.

FAQs

Where should a beginner start?

Start with clear goals, then build an emergency fund and buy basic insurance before investing. This protects your plan from being disrupted by an unexpected expense.

How much should go toward growth, stability, and liquidity?

The exact split will depend on your age and goals. Keep 3 to 6 months of expenses in a liquid fund or savings account. After that, put medium-term goal money into safer options like debt or hybrid funds, and long-term money into equity.

What return numbers are useful, and what do they hide?

Long-term average returns matter more than short-term gains. However, high returns hide the time taken and the risk involved.

How often should the plan be reviewed?

Review your plan once a year. Do a quick check if your income or expenses have changed significantly. Avoid reviewing more frequently, as it leads to making changes without any reason.