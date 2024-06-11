Southeast Asia tops as short vacation choice for Indian: Check top Places

Southeast Asian countries are preferred by Indian travellers planning vacations of 5-7 days abroad, according to a recent survey.

Bali emerged as the top destination, with 38 per cent of respondents voting in its favour in the survey conducted by OYO Global Summer Vacations Travelopedia 2024. It was followed by Pattaya, Bangkok, and Dubai. Southeast Asian destinations such as Indonesia and Malaysia emerged as preferred countries following relaxed visa norms, OYO said.

The survey of 4,000 respondents analysed the overseas travel behaviour of Indian tourists. It found that Europe and the United States of America emerged as the top choice for long-haul destinations where Indian tourists tend to stay for 10-15 days (about 2 weeks) or even more.

“With improved air connectivity, visa facilitation, and a wide range of travel options, it has become more convenient than ever for Indian travellers to explore the beauty of Southeast Asia. Our ongoing programme to increase the number of premium properties in the region will help Indian tourists with a range of stay options at all the popular holiday destinations,” said Ritesh Agarwal, OYO’s founder and chief executive officer.

The survey highlighted the rise of remote work among Indian travellers, with Indonesia and Malaysia attracting “digital nomads” looking to combine work and travel in summer. “The affordable cost of living, reliable internet connectivity, and picturesque locales in these countries make them attractive destinations for digital nomads,” it said.

The relaxed visa norms for Indian tourists in several Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia and Indonesia, have also contributed to the region's popularity. Additionally, Dubai has rolled out a five-year multiple-entry visa to enhance the ease of travel between India and the Gulf region.

Summer holiday-perfect countries offering visa-on-arrival

Maldives: Maldives provides tourist visa-on-arrival to Indian citizens that is valid for 30 days.

Indonesia: Indonesia is known for its beaches, diverse culture, and history. Visitors can explore ancient temples, hike through lush rainforests, and relax on beautiful beaches in this diverse country.

Thailand: Thailand is an essential part of travellers’ itinerary. The country’s attractions include monasteries, temples, beaches, flea markets, and shopping arcades.

Sri Lanka: Situated on the southern tip of the Indian subcontinent, Sri Lanka presents a tropical buffet with its cuisine, beaches, tea plantations and much more. The country provides visa-on-arrival to Indians.