Tax planning for young professionals: Deductions and Section 80C explained

For many young professionals, tax planning becomes urgent only towards the end of the financial year. That leads to rushed decisions and often buying products just to reduce tax, without fully understanding them.

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mutual funds, or insurance. But before using 80C, the first step is choosing between the old and new tax regimes. Once that is clear, you can decide whether these deductions actually help you reduce your tax. A simpler way is to start early and focus on the basics. Section 80C allows you to lower your taxable income by investing in certain options like provident funds, tax-saving, or insurance. But before using 80C, the first step is choosing between the old and new tax regimes. Once that is clear, you can decide whether these deductions actually help you reduce your tax.

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Tax regimes

If you earn an income, whether through a salary or freelance work, you can choose between two tax systems:

New tax regime (Default option): It offers lower tax rates and requires minimal tracking of investments or expenses.

It offers lower tax rates and requires minimal tracking of investments or expenses. Old tax regime: Allows you to reduce your taxable income through deductions and exemptions.

Before going further, it helps to understand two basic terms:

Taxable income: This is the fraction of your income on which tax is actually calculated, after reducing eligible deductions.

This is the fraction of your income on which tax is actually calculated, after reducing eligible deductions. Deductions: These are specific investments or expenses that can be subtracted from your overall income to reduce tax.

Section 80C allows you to reduce up to ₹1.5 lakh from your taxable income.

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This includes:

EPF (automatically deducted from salary for many employees)

ELSS mutual funds (tax-saving funds with a three-year lock-in, meaning your money cannot be withdrawn during this period)

PPF (a government-backed savings scheme with long-term lock-in)

Life insurance premiums

Tuition fees (for children)

Another commonly available benefit is the standard deduction (currently ₹50,000 for salaried individuals), which is a flat reduction allowed without any proof.

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The key point is that you benefit from these deductions only if you choose the old regime. If your deductions are limited, the new regime may still result in lower tax.

Calculating numbers

To decide between the two regimes, you need to compare how much tax you would pay under each.

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Let’s take a simple example:

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Annual Income: ₹10 lakh

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Old regime (with deductions)

Assume:

80C investments: ₹1.5 lakh

Standard deduction: ₹50,000

Taxable income:

₹10,00,000 – ₹2,00,000 = ₹8,00,000

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Here, tax is calculated only on ₹8 lakh.

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New regime (fewer deductions)

Assume:

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Standard deduction: ₹50,000

Taxable income:

₹10,00,000 – ₹50,000 = ₹9,50,000

Here, tax is calculated on ₹9.5 lakh, but at lower rates.

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How to think about the choice

Instead of focusing only on deductions, look at the final tax amount:

If your total deductions are high (close to ₹2 lakh or more), the old regime may reduce your tax.

If your deductions are low or inconsistent, the new regime is often simpler and may result in lower tax.

One common mistake is investing in products like insurance or ELSS just to “complete 80C”, without checking whether the old regime actually benefits you.

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Errors to avoid

Even when the calculation is clear, small practical mistakes can lead to higher tax or unnecessary hassle.

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If you are claiming deductions, you will need supporting documents such as:

Investment proofs (PPF deposits, ELSS statements, insurance receipts, etc.)

Rent receipts and landlord details (If claiming HRA, House Rent Allowance, which is a salary component that helps reduce tax on rent paid)

Loan interest certificates (if you have a loan)

Salary documents like Form 16

Be aware of timelines

Most tax-saving investments should be completed before March 31.

Employers usually collect proof submissions around January–February.

Income Tax returns are typically filed by July 31.

If proofs are not submitted on time, your employer may deduct higher tax (TDS) from your salary. You can claim a refund later, but it affects your cash flow.

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Common mistakes

Leaving tax planning to the last month: This often leads to rushed and unsuitable investments.

This often leads to rushed and unsuitable investments. Not comparing both regimes: Sticking to the old regime without checking the details can mean paying more tax than necessary.

Sticking to the old regime without checking the details can mean paying more tax than necessary. Ignoring small income sources: Interest from savings accounts or fixed deposits is taxable and must be reported.

Interest from savings accounts or fixed deposits is taxable and must be reported. Focusing only on 80C: Other deductions like health insurance (Section 80D) or education loan interest (Section 80E) are often missed

A more practical approach is to plan early in the year and review your position once or twice before March.

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FAQs

Who does this rule or choice apply to?

This applies to all individual taxpayers, including salaried employees and freelancers. If you do not have business income, you can choose between the old and new tax regimes each year while filing your return.

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How should the tax outgo be calculated?

First, calculate your taxable income under both regimes. Under the old regime, subtract deductions like 80C and the standard deduction. Under the new regime, apply lower tax rates with minimal deductions. Compare the final tax payable.

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Which forms or records matter most here?

Form 16, investment proofs (for 80C), rent receipts (for HRA), and loan statements are important. Keeping these organised helps ensure that your deductions are correctly applied.

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Mistakes that lead to missed benefits or compliance trouble

Common ones include last-minute investments, not maintaining proper records, ignoring deductions beyond 80C, and failing to report all income sources. These can result in higher taxes or issues during filing.