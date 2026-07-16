The new luxury: Pre-owned, pre-loved, but definitely not 'second hand'

Increasingly, affluent consumers are discovering that luxury does not always have to come fresh out of the boutique. From Hermès Birkin bags and Rolex watches to Cartier jewellery, vintage furniture and limited-edition sneakers, the market for pre-owned luxury is witnessing unprecedented growth, despite Hermes chief executive officer (CEO) Axel Dumas frowning upon the practice.

What was once viewed as a compromise has evolved into a sophisticated segment in its own right, driven by changing consumer attitudes, sustainability concerns, and the hunt for rare collectibles. For younger buyers in particular, pre-owned no longer carries the stigma it once did. Instead, it represents access, individuality and smart consumption. Reflecting this is how the terminology itself has shifted from 'second-hand' to 'pre-owned'.

Luxury's Circular Economy

The shift mirrors a broader movement towards what industry experts describe as the circular luxury economy. Instead of lying unused in wardrobes or lockers, luxury assets are increasingly being authenticated and sold or traded, extending both their lifespan and value.

India’s pre-owned luxury market is still at an early stage compared to more mature global resale markets, but it is growing rapidly and becoming more organised. According to Karan Chechi, CEO & founder TechSci Research, a Noida-based global management consulting and market research firm, India's pre-owned luxury market stood at around $670.26 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.09 per cent through 2031.

"The strongest categories," he says, "are handbags, watches, jewellery and premium accessories, where brand recognition, resale value and gifting potential are all high.”

So much that what was once associated with distress sales or bargain hunting is now emerging as a legitimate luxury consumption channel. The evolution has also led to far more rigorous quality standards. Contrary to popular perception, resale platforms are highly selective about what they accept. Every item undergoes detailed scrutiny before being listed. "We are extremely particular about condition and authenticity," says Punit Anand, Founder of The LuxuryPop, an Indian luxury resale platform focused on authenticated designer goods. "All hardware, including zippers, clasps and locks, must function perfectly. We do not accept bags with heavily worn corners, peeling or moisture-damaged leather, structural damage or excessive wear. Similarly, footwear is accepted only if it is in excellent condition, purchased recently, and represents timeless styles."

Interestingly, the idea for the business came from Anand's own wardrobe. "About 12 years ago, I realised I had several luxury items that I no longer used. They were too valuable to simply give away to helpers who wouldn't know its value, but there was no organised resale platform in India. I saw that the model was already successful in the US, and that became the inspiration to build one here."

Among all luxury categories, handbags continue to dominate resale demand. Iconic Louis Vuitton canvas bags, for instance, retail for around ₹1.5 lakh today but can often be purchased in the resale market for ₹60,000-₹65,000, making them an attractive entry point for first-time luxury buyers. "Bags are by far our largest category," Anand says. "Jewellery is comparatively niche unless it is collectible vintage pieces from brands such as Chanel."

Most platforms operate on a consignment model, where sellers are paid after the product is sold. While resale values vary depending on condition, rarity, and market demand, certain iconic products retain remarkable value over time. "A bag that originally retailed for ₹50,000-₹60,000 a decade ago may now command a market value of around ₹1.7 lakh if demand has significantly increased," Anand explains. "The seller receives an previously agreed-upon share of the final sale price."

Luxury Resale Comes of Age

India's pre-owned luxury market is becoming increasingly organised. Among the leading players, as per TechSci Research, are platforms like Luxepolis, one of the country's earliest organised luxury resale platforms; The Second Movement, backed by Ethos Watch Boutiques and focused on certified pre-owned luxury watches; Tata CLiQ Luxury, with its curated Pre-Owned Timeless Icons offering; Confidential Couture, a curated marketplace for pre-owned designer fashion and accessories; and The LuxuryPop. Together, these platforms are helping formalise India's luxury resale ecosystem and making pre-owned luxury a credible option for a small but growing base of aspirational buyers.

Luxury watches, in particular, are emerging as one of the fastest-growing categories. According to Mukul Khanna, chief operating officer, Ethos Limited, the Indian pre-owned luxury watch market is expected to nearly double by 2030. "At The Second Movement, we've grown alongside this momentum, building one of India's largest pre-owned luxury watch businesses," he says. Khanna attributes the growth to three key factors: rising demand from Tier-II and Tier-III cities such as Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune and Indore; the entry of Gen Z buyers alongside seasoned collectors; and greater consumer confidence driven by rigorous authentication, warranties and an omnichannel retail experience.

"Today, the pre-owned segment has evolved into a strong market in its own right," he says. "Consumers are attracted by the value proposition, quicker access to luxury ownership, discontinued references and the opportunity to build curated collections. Rather than competing with the primary market, pre-owned watches are creating a parallel, high-growth ecosystem that is bringing a new generation of consumers into luxury watch collecting."

Young Buyers Power Luxury Resale

The demand for pre-owned luxury in India is no longer niche. The market is expanding both demographically and geographically, driven primarily by millennials and Gen Z, aspirational consumers in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, and buyers who view luxury purchases as both emotionally rewarding and value-retentive.

Younger consumers are emerging as a key growth engine, drawn by the opportunity to own iconic global brands at more accessible price points. Comfortable with digital-first shopping and authenticated resale platforms, they are redefining luxury ownership. At the same time, affluent consumers in smaller cities are contributing significantly to demand, particularly for luxury watches and handbags, where access to authorised boutiques may be limited.

Tata CLiQ Luxury reported nearly 2x growth in GMV for its pre-owned crossbody bags, while non-metro markets accounted for up to 45 per cent of sales in its timepieces category. ChronoSeconds saw sales grow fourfold over the past year, Luxepolis reported a 30 per cent increase in sales, and Confidential Couture recorded 60 per cent year-on-year growth. The numbers (by TechSci Research) reflect this momentum.

Luxury Within Reach

Three factors are driving the growth of India's pre-owned luxury market: affordability, which allows first-time buyers to enter the luxury segment at lower price points; sustainability, as younger consumers increasingly embrace circular consumption; and value retention, particularly in watches, jewellery and iconic handbags, which are increasingly viewed not merely as indulgent purchases but as assets with strong resale potential. Globally too, the second-hand luxury market is being fuelled by these very trends, with consumers seeking access to premium brands without paying full retail prices.

"When I started Confidential Couture nearly 12 years ago, the idea of buying luxury online, let alone pre-owned luxury, was almost unheard of in India," says Anvita Mehra, Founder of Confidential Couture. "There was a certain hesitation. People didn't want others to know they were buying or selling pre-owned luxury. In fact, that's partly why we called it Confidential Couture. Today, that mindset is changing. Consumers are embracing circular fashion, and referrals remain one of our biggest sources of business." She believes resale is democratising luxury ownership. "If someone can enjoy a luxury handbag worth ₹1 lakh for ₹40,000, we're making luxury more affordable and accessible without compromising on quality."

Unlike open marketplaces, Confidential Couture follows a curated model. Every product undergoes a detailed evaluation before being accepted for sale. "We decide whether a product is worthy of being listed. We assess its condition, determine the pricing, create detailed descriptions and ensure complete transparency for the buyer. Most importantly, authenticity is the foundation of our business. It's not a single check but multiple layers of verification because counterfeit luxury remains a significant challenge."

Building trust, she says, has been central to the business. "Luxury purchases involve high-value transactions, and consumers need confidence before buying online. That's one of the reasons we also opened two physical stores after the pandemic as they add another layer of credibility." Today, the platform's average transaction value is around ₹70,000, while its most expensive sale has touched ₹38 lakh. Demand for sought-after pieces often exceeds supply. "Sometimes buyers get upset because there is only one product and five people want it," Mehra says. "This isn't a business driven by volumes. It's driven by rarity, trust and the quality of the inventory."