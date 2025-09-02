Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Think your gym injury is covered? Your health insurance may say no

Think your gym injury is covered? Your health insurance may say no

Gym-related injuries are usually covered under health insurance, but exclusions around steroids, unsafe practices, and hazardous sports may lead to claim rejections

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Gym workouts are now part of daily life. But what happens if you injure yourself during a session. Will health insurance cover it? Experts say that while routine gym-related injuries are usually covered under health insurance, there are some fine-print exclusions that can lead to claim rejections.
 
Dinesh Mosamkar, senior vice president, consumer underwriting, TATA AIG General Insurance, said, “In general, under indemnity-based health insurance policies, there is no specific exclusion for gym-related injuries. Routine gym injuries are generally covered under the policy, subject to terms and conditions. But exclusions apply for hazardous sports, substance abuse or addictive conditions.”
 

Where claims get denied

Insurers rarely deny claims purely because an injury happened inside a gym. But claims can be rejected if unsafe practices, banned substances, or pre-existing conditions are involved.
 
Pankaj Verma, chief technical officer (underwriting & products), Zurich Kotak General Insurance, explained, “Claims have been rejected when hospital notes mention steroid misuse or alcohol intoxication. Insurers also cite exclusions if the workout was part of a competition or a high-risk activity.”
 
Rajendra Upadhyaya, chief growth officer, Choice Insurance Broking, added, “Most policies do not exclude gym-related injuries. But if the activity was against medical advice, or involved reckless behaviour such as misuse of steroids or overexertion with a heart condition, the claim may be denied.”

Add-ons that help

While there is no rider designed exclusively for gym injuries, some add-ons can strengthen protection.
 
Outpatient (OPD) cover: Helps with costs of consultations, physiotherapy, and pharmacy bills.
 
Personal accident cover: Provides financial support for severe accidents.
 
Consumables riders: Covers non-medical costs often excluded in base policies.
 
“An OPD rider can also help by covering outpatient treatment for orthopaedic injuries or conditions,” said Siddharth Singhal, business head – health insurance, Policybazaar.com.
 

Tips for fitness enthusiasts

Experts suggest that fitness-focused individuals read policy documents carefully, disclose all health conditions, and choose plans that reward healthy living.
 
Mosamkar of TATA AIG advised looking for preventive check-up and wellness benefits.
 
Verma of Zurich Kotak added that customers should always get written confirmation from insurers about gym injury coverage. Upadhyaya of Choice Insurance recommended staying transparent after age 45, when most insurers mandate medical tests.
 
As Singhal of Policybazaar put it, “Always disclose even the smallest pre-existing condition and consider adding an OPD cover. This gives you financial safety not just during hospitalisation but also for outpatient treatment.”
 
This way, gym-goers can ensure their health cover is aligned with their fitness goals, without any unpleasant surprises at claim time.

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

