UAE launches new 10-year Blue Residency Visa for tree-huggers: Details here

Have you made contributions to sustainability or environmental protection? If so, here's an opportunity for you. The UAE Cabinet has announced a new 10-year Blue Residency visa for individuals who have made exceptional contributions to protecting the environment. The announcement was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasar Al Watan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

“In alignment with the national directives declared by the UAE President, to designate 2024 as the year of sustainability in the UAE, we introduced the ‘Blue Residency’, a 10-year residency granted to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to environment protection, whether in marine life, land-based ecosystems, or air quality, sustainability technologies, the circular economy, or related fields. The sustainability of our economy is now linked to the sustainability of our environment… Our national orientations are clear and firm in this area,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Who is eligible for UAE's Blue visa?

The Blue Residency visa is designed for individuals who support environmental action. This includes members of international organisations, international companies, associations, non-governmental organisations, and global award winners. Distinguished activists and researchers in environmental work are also eligible.

This covers sustainability initiatives both inside and outside the UAE.

How to apply for the blue visa?

Individuals who meet the eligibility criteria can apply directly through the services of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security. Additionally, nominations and recommendations by competent authorities within the state are accepted, highlighting a collaborative effort to champion environmental conservation.

Direct Application: Apply through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security.

Nominations: Be nominated by competent authorities within the UAE.

Recommendations: Obtain recommendations from relevant organisations or authorities.

What are the other residency options?

The UAE typically issues residency visas that have a validity of two years. In 2019, the country announced a 10-year residency scheme called Golden Visas for investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, outstanding students and graduates, and humanitarian pioneers. The country announced a five-year residency called green visas for skilled professionals, freelancers, investors and entrepreneurs three years later.

UAE top destination for Indians

UAE is the top destination for Indian migrants, according to a report by a United Nations agency.

There were 3.47 million Indians in the UAE in 2020, 2.7 million in the United States and 2.5 million in Saudi Arabia, according to the ‘World Migration Report 2024’ by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).