US September visa bulletin: Diversity visa numbers released for DV-2024

The US visa bulletin for September 2024 has been released by the State Department of the United States. The immigrant numbers in the Diversity Visa category are now available to qualified DV-2024 applicants from all eligible nations.

The US offers a range of immigrant visas, including those based on family ties, employment, adoption, and special categories. Among these is the Diversity Visa programme, which aims to diversify the immigrant population by granting visas to individuals from countries with historically low immigration rates to the US.

It is often called the Green Card Lottery as it can be a key avenue for those who lack other options for obtaining permanent residency.

Diversity Immigrant Visas for September

Each financial year, up to 55,000 immigrant visas are available through the Diversity Visa programme. These visas are reserved for individuals from countries that have had low admissions to the US in the past five years. However, due to the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act (NACARA), up to 5,000 of these visas are allocated to NACARA applicants, reducing the total available diversity visas for DV-2024 to 54,843.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for financial year 2024 has also made changes to the allocation of these visas. However, these changes won’t affect the number of diversity visas until FY 2025.

How are Diversity Visas distributed?

Diversity visas are divided into six geographic regions, with no country allowed to receive more than 7% of the total available visas in a year. For September 2024, the available immigrant numbers in the DV category are as follows:

Africa: Current (except Algeria 108,500, Egypt 57,000, Morocco 70,000)

Asia: 27,500 (except Iran 22,000, Nepal 13,000)

Europe: 50,000 (except Russia 49,500, Uzbekistan 17,000)

North America (Bahamas): Current

Oceania: 2,700

South America and the Caribbean: 5,000

Deadline for DV-2024 applicants

DV-2024 applicants must secure their visas by the end of the fiscal year, which is September 30, 2024. After this date, no DV-2024 visas will be issued, and this also applies to spouses and children who are eligible for derivative status.

What’s ahead for October?

The allocation for October 2024 is as follows:

Africa: 15,000 (except Algeria 6,500, Egypt 8,250, Morocco 8,250)

Asia: 3,000 (except Iran 2,950, Nepal 2,950)

Europe: 6,000 (except Russia 5,950, Uzbekistan 4,900)

North America (Bahamas): 2

Oceania: 500

South America and the Caribbean: 825

How to apply

The registration period typically runs from early October to early November each year. To enter, applicants must complete an online form. Winners are selected randomly by a computer, and if chosen, you and your immediate family can secure green cards.

Costs involved

Entering the lottery is free, but selected applicants must pay a non-refundable fee of $330 before the interview. Additional expenses may include medical exams and certified records.

Timeline

Winners are usually notified about seven months after the entry period ends. The visa application period lasts up to 14 months, starting on October 1 of the following year. Once issued, you must enter the US before the visa expires, usually within six months.

Eligibility criteria

Country of birth

To qualify, you must be born in a country with fewer than 50,000 immigrants to the US in the past five years. Countries ineligible are:

Bangladesh

Brazil

Canada

China (including Hong Kong SAR)

Colombia

Dominican Republic

El Salvador

Haiti

Honduras

India

Jamaica

Mexico

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

South Korea

Venezuela

Vietnam

If your country is ineligible, you may still apply based on your spouse's or parents' country of birth.

Education or work experience

Applicants need at least a high school degree or two years of work experience within the past five years in a job requiring at least two years of training or experience, as determined by the US Department of Labor.

Application details

During the application process, you must provide information about your country of birth, eligibility, spouse, children, and recent photos. Remember to keep your confirmation number, as it is essential to check your status.

Selection and next steps

Winners are selected randomly, with a set number of visas allocated to each world region. No single country can receive more than 7% of the available visas. If selected, act quickly, as more applicants are chosen than visas are available. Your application must be processed and your visa issued by the end of the fiscal year.

Applying inside or outside the US

If outside the US, apply through a US consulate in your home country. If inside the US under a non-immigrant status, file Form I-485 with USCIS as soon as a visa is available.