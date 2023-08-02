The Common Recruitment Process for Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XIII for Vacancies of 2024–25) has been announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and the online application process has begun on ibos.in. Candidates can use the direct link to apply for these positions and review information such as eligibility and vacancy details below. The last date to submit applications is August 21.The online preliminary exam for IBPS SO recruitment 2023 is planned for December 30 and 31, 2023. The preliminary exam's results will be declare in January, and the mains exam will be held on January 28, 2024. Interviews will take place in February and March, and in April later, followed by a provisional allotment.IBPS SO Recruitment 2023: ApplicationAccording to the official notice of IBPS recruitment 2023, interested applicants satisfying the eligibility can apply online through the official site prior to 21.08.23. After that date, no applications will be accepted.EligibilityAs per the official notice of IBPS recruitment 2023, the applicant must not be under 20 years and not be over 30 years.FeesThe applicants need to pay the fees according to the guidelines by the IBPS. Given below is the information about the IBPS SO Recruitment 2023 fee structure by category here: • SC/ST/PWBD- Rs.175 • All Other Categories- Rs.850.