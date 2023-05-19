Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2023 out: All you need to know about results

Students who have shown up for the exam can check and download the TN Class 10 Board exam 2023 by visiting the official site at dge.tn.gov.in. As per the schedule, class 10th exams were held from April 6 to April 20, 2023.

Today, May 19, 2023, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) in Tamil Nadu announced the results of the TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams 2023. The Board will release the TN Class 11th result alongside the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2023.