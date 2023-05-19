Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2023 out: All you need to know about results

Today, May 19, 2023, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) in Tamil Nadu announced the results of the TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams 2023. The Board will release the TN Class 11th result alongside the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2023.
Students who have shown up for the exam can check and download the TN Class 10 Board exam 2023 by visiting the official site at dge.tn.gov.in. As per the schedule, class 10th exams were held from April 6 to April 20, 2023.
TN Class 10 Board exam 2023: Steps to check result (SMS)
• On your smartphone, open the messaging app.
• On the screen, type "TN board registration, number & birth date."
• Send an SMS to 09282232585.
• Through SMS, you will receive the TN SSLC Result 2023.
TN Class 10 Board exam 2023: Steps to check result (Website)
Step 1- Go to the site of the Directorate of Government exam at www.tnresults.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in.
Step 2- Click on 'SSLC exam results 2023' or 'HSE+1 exam result 2023'
Step 3- Fill in the blanks with your Roll Number.
Step 4- Download the TN 10th or TN 11th marks.
TN Class 10 Board exam 2023: Overview
A total of 6,97,212 students enrolled for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam. This year, 91.39% of Class 10 students in Tamil Nadu have passed.
This year, the pass percentage of girls in TN class 10th exam 2023 is 94.66% while boys recorded a pass percentage of 88.16%. The overall pass percentage is currently 91.39 per cent.
This time, none of the students in the class 10th exam received 100% marks on the Tamil language paper.