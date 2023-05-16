HBSE 10th Result 2023: Haryana Board Class 10th results expected today

HBSE Result 2023 Class 10th date isn't officially declared. The report stated that the result would be made public at 3 pm today May 16. Students are advised to continue to take a look at the official site for any updates on HBSE Results.

Today, May 16, the Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH 10th Result 2023 is expected to be released. The official website, bseh.org.in is where those who took the Haryana Board class 10th exams can view and download their results. Candidates will be asked to log in to the website using their roll number and any other information asked in order to access the HBSE 10th marksheet 2023.