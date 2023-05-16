HBSE 10th Result 2023: Haryana Board Class 10th results expected today

Today, May 16, the Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH 10th Result 2023 is expected to be released. The official website, bseh.org.in is where those who took the Haryana Board class 10th exams can view and download their results. Candidates will be asked to log in to the website using their roll number and any other information asked in order to access the HBSE 10th marksheet 2023.
HBSE Result 2023 Class 10th date isn't officially declared. The report stated that the result would be made public at 3 pm today May 16. Students are advised to continue to take a look at the official site for any updates on HBSE Results.
HBSE 10th Result 2023: Additional information
The result is supposed to be declared via press conference by the board chairman V P Yadav and secretary Krishan Kumar. The link would be made available online once the results are announced. Students are encouraged to keep their admit cards ready in front of the result.
In addition to the HBSE 10th Result 2023, BSEH would also provide important information regarding the pass percentage, district performance, and other things. Students must earn at least 33% of the total score to pass the HBSE 10th exam.
HBSE 10th Result 2023: Steps to check
• Go to the official website, bseh.org.in.
• On the homepage that appears, click the link for the HBSE 10th Result 2023.
• Enter your roll number and other required information as requested.
• Access the HBSE 10th Marksheet and download it.
• Print it out for later use.