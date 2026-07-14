Andhra Covid deaths put states on alert; experts say no need for panic

After two Covid-19 deaths and eight active cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh, the state health department is on high alert, while neighbouring states such as Odisha have stepped up surveillance and testing as a precautionary measure.

Tamil Nadu authorities also stepped in, saying there is no need for panic among the general public as the current variant is not virulent. A senior executive from the Union Ministry of Health informed Business Standard that the situation is being monitored closely. "The ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation. Such sporadic cases do appear every year," he said.

"We have strengthened our surveillance, testing, and reporting system. The government has already asked all government hospitals to keep isolation wards and ICUs ready. Those who died had comorbid conditions," Kadapa District Medical and Health Officer Ravi Babu told Business Standard. He said 40 people have already been tested and all those tests have returned negative in the last few days. Hospitals have been directed to keep isolation facilities ready, with adequate beds, ICUs, and medical support available. Authorities have urged people not to panic but to remain cautious, maintain hygiene, wear masks in crowded areas, and seek medical attention if Covid-like symptoms appear.

Due to the annual Rath Yatra celebration scheduled for July 16, health authorities in Odisha are also on high alert. Special focus is being given to districts bordering Andhra Pradesh, such as Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Nabarangpur.

Cases so far

The first case was that of a 52-year-old man admitted to the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences in Tirupati. Though he was later shifted to Christian Medical College in Tamil Nadu, he died on June 28 and was confirmed to have Covid-19 through a post-mortem RT-PCR test. According to state health authorities, he had a Klebsiella pneumoniae bacterial infection and Covid-19 infection. He also had comorbid conditions, including diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

This was immediately followed by the death of another 46-year-old man admitted to the Government General Hospital in Kadapa on July 7. He had bilateral lung damage and pneumonia.

Though authorities are not seeing any immediate concerns, the government is closely monitoring all the variants being reported, such as XFG and BA.3.2. According to the World Health Organization, around 45,000 cases have been reported across the world in the last three months. However, the test positivity rate is only 1.2 per cent.

"There is no need for panic, as there is widespread protective immune memory in the population from vaccination as well as prior infections. All the variants that have circulated since early 2022 onwards have been descendants of the milder Omicron variant," said Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the National IMA Covid Task Force.

"No aggressive or lethal variant has been identified in the past four years. Occasional cyclical increases are expected with continued viral evolution. The elderly and people with underlying health conditions are advised to take extra precautions to avoid infection," Jayadevan added.

According to media reports, Odisha has directed hospitals to test all patients admitted with severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) for Covid-19 and to test at least 5 per cent of influenza-like illness (ILI) cases.

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine in Tamil Nadu said elderly persons, pregnant women, individuals with chronic medical conditions, and those with weakened immune systems are advised to follow preventive measures. It also asked people to maintain hygiene.

The state has been conducting routine Covid-19 testing before surgeries (pre-operative tests) for patients with severe respiratory illness. Based on this, Covid-19 infection was confirmed in 990 persons in 2024, 1,250 persons in 2025, and 335 persons so far this year, taking the total number of cases to 2,575, the government said.