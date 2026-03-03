Are your earphones damaging your hearing? Experts warn of early risks

Earphones are now a daily essential, but our reliance on them comes at a cost. Doctors warn that high-volume, 'always-on' listening is fast-tracking hearing damage in younger generations, shifting a problem once associated with age into a modern epidemic. Observed every 3 March, World Hearing Day underscores this very urgency, challenging us to rethink our safe listening habits before the damage becomes permanent.

Early hearing loss - no longer an ‘old-age’ problem

Dr Amit Nahata, Senior Consultant - ENT & Otolaryngology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, says, “Young adults who use earphones day after day for prolonged periods are getting early hearing problems more and more.” He adds that people in their twenties and thirties are reporting symptoms that were once typical in older generations.

Dr NVK Mohan, ENT & Cochlear Implant Surgeon, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, echoes this concern. He explains that prolonged and habitual earphone use is increasingly linked to early-onset hearing loss , and the damage often develops silently. Many still believe hearing loss is an old-age problem, yet lifestyle-related noise exposure is changing that pattern.

What exactly happens inside the ear?

Inside the inner ear lies the cochlea, which is lined with delicate cells that convert sound into signals for the brain. These cells can be damaged only once, and they do not regenerate.

Dr Nahata explains that loud music damages these cells slowly but continuously, and over time, it can cause irreversible deafness.

Dr Mohan adds that listening at high volumes for several hours a day overstimulates these cells, which leads to gradual and permanent damage.

How loud is too loud?

Experts agree that both volume and duration matter.

Sounds above 85 decibels can begin to damage hearing if exposure is prolonged, and many personal music devices can exceed 100 decibels at maximum volume. The risk increases further when users raise the volume to block background noise in traffic, public transport, or busy gyms.

A simple guideline experts recommend is the 60–60 rule.

Listen at no more than 60 per cent of maximum volume

Limit listening to 60 minutes at a stretch

Take regular breaks before resuming

As Dr Mohan notes, the length of exposure matters just as much as loudness.

Are some devices safer than others?

Not all devices pose the same level of risk, although the key factors remain volume and duration.

In-ear earbuds sit very close to the eardrum and deliver sound directly into the ear canal, which increases risk when used at high volumes for long periods

Noise-cancelling headphones are not harmful by themselves and may even help because they reduce the need to increase volume

Over-the-ear headphones distribute sound more evenly and may be safer if used responsibly

Warning signs people often ignore

Specialists warn that early symptoms are frequently dismissed. Watch out for:

Ringing or buzzing in the ears, known as tinnitus

A feeling that sounds are muffled

Difficulty understanding speech in noisy places

Frequently increasing the volume

“One should not treat these symptoms as simply passing ones,” says Dr Nahata.

When to see a doctor

Constant earphone use can also increase the risk of ear infections, especially if devices are shared or rarely cleaned. Prolonged use can trap moisture and bacteria in the ear canal. Seek medical help if:

Ringing persists for more than a few hours

There is ear pain or discharge

Hearing seems reduced

Infections recur

Protect your hearing without giving up earphones

You do not need to abandon your earphones. Instead, experts recommend practical steps:

Keep the volume moderate

Take listening breaks

Avoid sleeping with earbuds in

Clean devices regularly

Schedule periodic hearing check-ups

For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS As Dr Nahata adds, it is far easier to prevent permanent ear damage than to manage it later.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.