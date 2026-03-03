How to protect your eyes this Holi: Experts suggest these first aid steps

Amid clouds of gulal and high-octane water fights, the line separating a festive ‘rainbow’ from a chemical eye burn is thinner than you think. Every year, ophthalmologists report a rise in redness, burning and blurred vision because synthetic powders and coloured water can irritate or even damage the delicate surface of the eye.

Dr R K Sachdev, senior cataract & refractive surgeon at Dr Sachdev Maxivision Eye Hospitals, Surat, Gujarat, explains that many festival colours contain industrial dyes, heavy metals and alkaline substances, which can disrupt the cornea and trigger inflammation. When combined with forceful splashes or water balloons, the risk increases further.

So what should you do if colour accidentally gets into your eyes? Experts say quick and calm action makes all the difference.

Immediate first aid: Act fast, stay calm

Dr Neeraj Sanduja, ophthalmologist and eye surgeon at Viaan Eye Centre, Gurugram, says, “If colour enters the eyes, do not panic and avoid rubbing. Rubbing can cause corneal abrasions and push chemicals deeper into the surface.”

Follow these steps immediately:

Do not rub your eyes, as this can scratch the cornea

Wash your hands first, then touch the eye area

Rinse the eye with clean, room-temperature water or sterile saline

Tilt your head sideways and let the water flow from the inner corner outward

Keep the eyelids open and blink repeatedly while rinsing to help flush out particles

Remove contact lenses after the initial rinse

Dr Hardik Parikh, ophthalmologist at Global Eye Clinic, adds that rinsing must continue steadily for at least 10-15 minutes so that “every bit of chemical dust and tiny pigment flecks washes away”.

What not to do

Many people turn to home remedies, yet these can worsen the injury.

Do not use rose water, milk, ghee or oil

Do not apply over-the-counter eye drops without medical advice

Do not patch the eye tightly

Dr Sanduja cautions that such remedies can introduce infection or delay healing, while Dr Parikh warns that self-prescribed steroid drops may mask symptoms and worsen the condition.

Postponing a proper rinse allows chemical particles to remain on the eye surface longer, raising the risk of persistent irritation, corneal damage and infection.

Mild irritation or serious injury?

Most minor irritation causes redness, watering and mild burning, which improves after thorough washing. However, warning signs of serious injury include:

Severe pain

Blurred or reduced vision

Sensitivity to light

Persistent redness or swelling

Inability to open the eye

A white or opaque spot on the cornea

These symptoms may indicate a corneal abrasion or chemical burn and require urgent care.

When to see an eye specialist

If symptoms persist for more than a few hours after rinsing, or if vision is affected at any point, consult an eye doctor immediately.

Treatment may include lubricating drops, antibiotic medication and anti-inflammatory therapy. Early evaluation prevents complications and supports safe recovery.