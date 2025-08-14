Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Can sunscreen pills replace your cream? Here's what dermatologists say

Can sunscreen pills replace your cream? Here's what dermatologists say

Sunscreen in a capsule promises convenience, but does it deliver real protection? Dermatologist explains the benefits, limits, and best ways to use them for daily sun safety

Sun exposure

Sunscreen pills add support, but SPF creams remain your first defense (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Marketed as an easy way to protect skin from within, oral sunscreen pills are emerging as an alternative for busy office-goers, for whom applying sunscreen often slips down the to-do list or is completely forgotten. Social media and brands are pitching them as the next big thing in sun protection. But while these supplements promise convenience, can they offer the same level of defense as SPF creams?
 
According to Dr Sarita Sanke, head of Cosmetology and Dermatology at Yashoda Cosmetic Boutique, Yashoda Superspeciality Hospital, Kaushambi, the answer lies in understanding how they work.

What are oral sunscreen pills, and how they work?

Oral or ‘systemic’ photoprotection means taking substances internally that help your body fight sun-induced skin damage from the inside out.
 
 
“These pills often contain vitamins, minerals, polyphenols, carotenoids like beta-carotene, lycopene, lutein, and astaxanthin. Of these, lycopene is the most efficient regarding antioxidant activity. Carotenoids decrease reactive oxygen species (ROS) in aerobic metabolism. Carotenoids can suppress UVA and UVB-mediated ROS formation, thereby preventing photoinactivation of antioxidant enzymes, lipid peroxidation, and induction of DNA damage caused by oxidative stress. Lycopene, a polyunsaturated hydrocarbon (C40H56), is endowed with a very high antioxidant capacity, quenching singlet oxygen,” explained Dr Sanke. “They can reduce oxidative stress, inflammation, and immune damage triggered by UV rays. However, they do not act like a physical shield against sunlight.”
 
“These supplements have low toxicity, and since many are nutrients, they rarely cause side effects,” she further explained. But allergies and health conditions should always be considered before starting them, she cautioned.

Can these pills replace your sunscreen cream?

“No. They should only be used as an adjunct, never a replacement,” said Dr Sanke.
While oral sunscreens can boost antioxidant protection against UVA and UVB damage, they can’t match the direct UV-blocking power of a topical sunscreen.
 
If you have skin conditions worsened by sunlight, like melasma, vitiligo, photoaging, actinic keratosis, or chronic photosensitivity disorders, oral photoprotectors may help reduce flare-ups. They are also useful for those prone to rashes after even mild sun exposure.  ALSO READ: Kinder kids more likely to eat fruits, veggies as teens, study finds

When and how should you take them?

Dr Sanke advised taking them daily after breakfast for better absorption. If you have a big sunny event, like a beach holiday, start at least a week to 10 days in advance. Consistency is key, and they work best alongside a proper SPF routine.
 
Overall, they are low-risk. “But always check for allergies and avoid self-prescribing if you are on medication or have health conditions,” warned Dr Sanke.

Can we measure their SPF like creams?

According to Dr Sanke, oral sunscreens do not significantly reduce redness (erythema) the way creams do, so SPF ratings do not apply. Instead, scientists measure their effects by antioxidant activity and immune protection.

What would be the best routine?

Here’s Dr Sanke’s sun-safety checklist for those with high sun exposure:
  • Take oral sunscreens daily.
  • Apply a broad-spectrum SPF 30+ or higher cream every three hours between 9 am and 3 pm.
  • Wear sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat, and lightweight cotton clothing.
  • Use umbrellas or shaded walkways whenever possible.
According to Dr Sanke, medical bodies like American Academy of Dermatology and the Indian Association of Dermatologists support oral sunscreen pills, but only as an add-on to topical sunscreen, never a substitute.
 
So, if you’re hoping for a pill that replaces your SPF, it’s not here yet. But if you want an extra layer of defense against sun damage, especially if you have sensitive skin or high exposure, these supplements can be a valuable ally.
 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Topics : Health and Wellness Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry Skincare Tips

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

