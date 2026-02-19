Bowel cancer rates rising among young people, but they can reduce risk

Bowel cancer has been making headlines around the world, following the death last week of actor James Van Der Beek. The former Dawson’s Creek actor was diagnosed with colorectal cancer at age 45.

Bowel cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, develops when cells in any part of the large intestine grow in an uncontrolled way.

In 2025, it was estimated to be the fifth most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia. Roughly one in every 21 men and one in every 25 women are projected to be diagnosed with bowel cancer by the age of 85.

Our research from 2019 shows rates of bowel cancer are increasing among younger Australians.

So if you’re a younger person, should you be worried about bowel cancer? And how can you reduce your risk of developing it?

Who’s most at risk?

Australia has one of the highest overall rates of bowel cancer internationally. It’s also the second most common cause of cancer-related death.

About half of all bowel cancer cases appear to be linked to lifestyle-related factors. These include alcohol consumption, smoking, physical inactivity, diets high in red and processed meat, and low fibre intake.

The remaining cases are influenced by factors you can’t control. These include genetics, inflammatory bowel disease, and older age.

Current research suggests the average Australian has a one in 23 chance of being diagnosed with bowel cancer by the age of 85.

Our research from 2019 investigated bowel and rectal cancer in people aged 50 and below. Between 1982 and 2014, the average rates of both cancers in this age group increased by between 1% and 9% per year, a worrying trend.

It’s unclear what is driving this increase. But current evidence suggests lifestyle changes over time (such as poorer diet, increased alcohol intake and physical inactivity) may contribute to it.

However, we also tend to diagnose younger people later. This is because we either don’t recognise bowel cancer symptoms or attribute them to other, often more benign conditions.

In contrast, rates of bowel cancer in Australians over 50 have fallen since the 1990s. This is likely due to factors such as screening and advancements in treatment.

Despite these opposing trends, bowel cancer is still more common in older adults. In 2021, there were 1,884 cases recorded in people under 50 compared to 13,020 in people over 50.

Are there ways to reduce my risk of developing bowel cancer?

Yes. Here are three.

1. Do a poo test

Bowel cancer is one of the few cancers we can successfully screen for.

We can use screening to find and remove a polyp before it develops into cancer. We can also use screening to diagnose cancers at a very early stage, when treatment is simpler and survival rates can be as high as 90%.

In Australia, we’ve adopted the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program. Under this program, people can complete a free at-home stool (poo) test every two years. This test detects small traces of blood in the stool which may indicate a polyp or cancer.

Originally the program offered this test to people aged between 50 and 74. However, only 41.7% of eligible Australians did the test from 2022 to 2023. That means many people who could benefit from early detection missed out.

During 2022 and 2023, the Australian government supported a revision to the national guidelines for population screening of bowel cancer. Given the rising rates of bowel cancer among younger Australians, the guidelines now recommend beginning bowel cancer screening at age 45.

As of July 2024, people aged between 45 and 49 can request a stool (poo) kit as part of the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program. In the first six months of the expanded program, 77,000 eligible Australians aged 45 to 49 requested a kit.

Younger Australians must opt-in to screening by requesting a kit through the National Cancer Screening Register. But if your family has a history of bowel cancer, a screening colonoscopy might be more appropriate. It’s important to discuss this with your GP.

2. Look out for symptoms

Bowel cancer often has no symptoms in the early stages, which is why screening is so effective. But in some cases, you might notice the following symptoms:

changes in bowel habits, which last more than a few weeks

visible blood in stool

persistent abdominal pain

unexplained weight loss

anaemia, a medical condition where you don’t have enough red blood cells or haemoglobin to carry oxygen around your body.

If you experience any of these symptoms, speak to a GP.

It’s also important to tell your GP if you have any family history of bowel cancer. This is particularly true for younger people. Having even one close relative diagnosed under age 60 increases your own risk.

3. Prioritise healthy living

You can reduce your risk of developing bowel cancer just by adopting a healthier lifestyle. Some helpful changes you can make are:

following a healthy diet centred around wholegrains, legumes, and vegetables while limiting processed meat consumption

staying active, aiming to do at least 30 minutes of activity most days

limiting alcohol consumption

quitting smoking.

So no matter how old you are, small actions including screening regularly, noticing symptoms, and living healthily, can help reduce your risk of developing bowel cancer.