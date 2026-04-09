WHO revises opioid treatment guidelines to prevent overdose deaths

The World Health Organization (WHO) has updated its guidance on opioid dependence treatment and overdose prevention, placing stronger emphasis on accessible, evidence-based care while urging countries to scale up life-saving interventions. The move comes as opioid-related harm continues to rise globally, and access to treatment remains critically low.

According to WHO estimates, out of approximately 600,000 deaths attributed to drug use globally, about 450,000 are due to opioid use. Against this backdrop, the updated guidance highlights a dual approach, as it focuses on improving long-term treatment for opioid dependence while also strengthening immediate responses to overdose emergencies.

What are opioids and why do they pose a risk?

Opioids are a class of drugs used primarily in medicine to relieve moderate to severe pain, particularly after surgery, injury, or in conditions such as cancer. They work by acting on the nervous system to reduce the perception of pain, and are available in various forms including tablets, injections, syrups, patches, and lozenges (medicated candy).

This group includes both prescription medicines such as morphine, codeine, fentanyl, methadone, and tramadol, as well as illegal substances like heroin. After intake, opioids can produce a sense of euphoria, which is one of the key reasons they are misused for non-medical purposes.

Regular non-medical use, prolonged consumption, misuse, or use without proper medical supervision increases the risk of dependence and other serious health complications. Opioid dependence is a disorder marked by impaired control over drug use, which develops from repeated or continuous exposure to these substances. Their pharmacological effects can slow down breathing, and in severe cases, can lead to a fatal overdose.

What changes in WHO’s updated opioid treatment guidelines?

WHO recommends opioid agonist maintenance treatment (OAMT) as the cornerstone of care. Medicines such as methadone and buprenorphine help reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms, while also lowering the risk of death and infectious diseases.

At the same time, psychosocial support remains essential, as counselling and behavioural therapies improve adherence and long-term recovery outcomes.

The guidelines also emphasise the use of naloxone as a life-saving medicine that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose when administered in time.

The updated guidance includes a conditional recommendation for the use of new formulations of long-acting injectable buprenorphine in the treatment of opioid dependence.

This shift reflects a growing recognition that treatment must be continuous and person-centred, especially for vulnerable populations.

Why is there a gap in opioid treatment access globally?

Despite the availability of effective treatment interventions that can significantly reduce the risk of overdose, WHO says that less than 10 per cent of people who need such care are currently receiving it. This gap is even more pronounced in low- and middle-income countries, where barriers such as stigma, limited healthcare infrastructure, and restrictive policies continue to prevent people from accessing treatment.

To help address this gap, WHO updates its guidelines on opioid dependence treatment and overdose management to expand access to effective, evidence-based care and reduce preventable deaths.

What happens next after WHO’s guideline update?

The updated recommendations are based on comprehensive reviews of both quantitative and qualitative evidence, which were assessed by a Guideline Development Group (GDG) to refine existing advice and shape new directions.

Under the oversight of the WHO Guidelines Review Committee, and in consultation with experts, the process is now moving towards peer review and finalisation. The full set of guidelines is expected to be published later this year or in early 2027.

For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS The document will include detailed recommendations along with the supporting rationale, evidence profiles, implementation guidance, and key research gaps, offering countries a more comprehensive roadmap to address opioid dependence and prevent overdose deaths.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.