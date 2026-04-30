Emotional eating in women: Experts explain the hormone-mood connection

Emotional eating is often dismissed as a simple lack of willpower, but for many women, it is far more complex and deeply rooted in biology. Hormones, mood, and stress are closely linked, and together they shape how, when, and why women eat.

From menstrual cycles to menopause , these internal shifts can quietly influence cravings and eating patterns, and while the behaviour may feel instinctive, experts say it is anything but random.

How hormones quietly shape cravings

Hormonal changes across different life stages play a central role in emotional eating, and these fluctuations can alter both appetite and mood at the same time.

Dr Deepthi Ashwin, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, explains, “Hormonal changes throughout a woman's lifetime lead to major effects on her eating behaviour and food choices.” She adds that during the menstrual cycle, especially in the luteal phase, the body demands more energy, which can increase hunger and trigger specific cravings.

Dr Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist and Director of Risaa IVF, notes, “Just before the period starts, when there is a decrease in the amount of oestrogen in the body and changed levels of serotonin, there are lower moods and greater desires for sugary and high carbohydrate foods.”

Oestrogen helps regulate mood and supports serotonin activity in the brain, while serotonin is responsible for stabilising mood and controlling appetite, so a dip in both can trigger emotional lows and cravings.

Dr Dhatchayani S, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur, points out, “The dip in oestrogen levels can affect your mood, sleep, and metabolism, and often causes emotional eating.”

Pregnancy and menopause bring their own set of changes, and while pregnancy increases calorie needs and cravings, menopause often reduces appetite control due to falling oestrogen levels.

Stress, mood, and the brain’s reward system

Hormones do not act alone, and stress plays a powerful role in shaping eating behaviour.

Cortisol , the body’s primary stress hormone, can significantly increase appetite, particularly for high-fat and sugary foods. Dr Ashwin says, “The body enters its survival mode state, which makes it choose energy-dense foods as its preferred options.” At the same time, cortisol interacts with oestrogen, making women more sensitive to stress-related eating patterns.

Dr Bakshi further explains that cortisol not only boosts cravings but also affects mood. “The release of cortisol may reduce the levels of ‘feel-good’ chemicals in the brain, resulting in feelings of sadness or depression,” she says, adding that comfort eating often becomes a quick but temporary relief.

Mood disorders such as anxiety and depression can intensify this cycle, and when combined with hormonal fluctuations, they can make emotional eating more frequent.

Lower serotonin levels, particularly before menstruation or during menopause, often lead to carbohydrate cravings because these foods offer a short-lived mood boost. This creates a loop in which stress or low mood leads to eating, and eating briefly improves mood, only for the cycle to repeat soon after.

When is it emotional eating, and when is it something more?

While emotional eating is common, it is important to distinguish it from more serious conditions such as binge eating disorder.

Dr Ashwin explains that emotional eating tends to occur occasionally and is often linked to specific triggers. In contrast, binge eating disorder involves repeated episodes of consuming large amounts of food along with a loss of control and significant emotional distress.

Dr Bakshi elaborates, “After binge eating, the person will typically experience feelings of discomfort, guilt or unhappiness about their behaviours,” and she adds that the pattern is repetitive and can begin to affect daily life and overall health.

Clinicians typically assess the frequency, severity, and psychological impact of these episodes, and also look at whether the individual feels in control while eating. This distinction is crucial because binge eating disorder often requires structured medical and psychological intervention.

Practical ways to break the cycle

Managing emotional eating does not require strict dieting, and in fact, experts warn that restriction can make the problem worse. Instead, the focus should be on balance, awareness, and sustainable habits.

Eat balanced meals with protein, fibre, and healthy fats to stabilise blood sugar

Include nutrients such as magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, iron, and B vitamins for mood support

Maintain regular meal timings and avoid skipping meals

Reduce ultra-processed foods and prioritise whole foods

Stay hydrated and ensure adequate sleep

Dr Ashwin highlights that “a structured dietary approach enables effective control of both hormonal levels and emotional states,” while Dr Dhatchayani emphasises that understanding both body and mind is key to long-term control.

Beyond nutrition, psychological strategies are equally important.

Practise mindful eating to recognise emotional triggers versus real hunger

Manage stress through exercise, relaxation techniques, or talking to someone

Consider Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) for deeper emotional patterns

Avoid restrictive dieting, and instead adopt a non-punitive approach to food

Dr Bakshi advises that small, consistent changes work better than strict rules and that seeking help from a doctor or therapist can be beneficial when emotional eating becomes difficult to manage.

A more compassionate understanding

Emotional eating in women is not just about food, and it reflects a complex interaction between hormones, brain chemistry, and lived experiences. As experts emphasise, recognising this connection allows for a more compassionate and effective approach, and rather than blaming behaviour, it shifts the focus towards understanding and support.