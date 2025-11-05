Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Morning vs evening workouts: Which one helps you shed kilos faster?

Morning vs evening workouts: Which one helps you shed kilos faster?

Is there really a 'best time' to work out for weight loss? A cardiologist breaks down how your body's internal clock, hormones, and energy levels respond to morning vs evening exercise

When you exercise may influence how efficiently your body burns fat, say doctors. (Photo: AdobeStock)

When you exercise may influence how efficiently your body burns fat, say doctors. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

According to Dr Gajinder Kumar Goyal, Program Clinical Director – Cardiology, at Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad, the morning has cortisol — a secret fat-burning ally. This hormone peaks around the time you wake up. It’s naturally wired to raise alertness, boost energy, and mobilise fat.
 
If you work out before eating breakfast, you are using stored fat as fuel. Research shows that fat oxidation — the body’s process of burning fat — is higher in the morning, especially in a fasted state. “You are literally tapping into your reserves. That’s why morning exercise often gets a slight edge for pure fat loss,” says Dr Goyal.
 
 
However, for some, morning workouts may feel tougher because muscles and body temperature are not fully warmed up. A thorough warm-up is non-negotiable to avoid injury.

Also Read

pigeon

Is your balcony a lung risk? Pigeon exposure can cause irreversible damage

healthcare, doctor

Is your doctor too far away? Why distance may be risking your health

air pollution

Delhi air pollution: Can your body get used to it? Doctors debunk myth

tea and cigarette, chai sutta, nicotine caffeine

Chai-sutta habit: What happens to your body when tea meets cigarette

weight-loss, mental health, body issues

Russian teens turn to Molecule, a banned pill with deadly weight-loss risks

What happens to hormones when you exercise in the morning vs the evening?

 
Dr Goyal explains that hormones play a big role in how you feel and how efficiently you burn calories.
 
In the morning, cortisol and insulin are naturally higher. That is great for energy and fat mobilisation. It also helps regulate blood sugar better, keeping you balanced throughout the day.
 
Evening workouts, on the other hand, take place when testosterone and growth hormone levels climb — the essential players in building muscle and aiding recovery. Your core body temperature and muscle flexibility also peak in the evening, boosting performance and lowering injury risk.
 
“So if you want to torch fat, the morning gives you a bio-hack. Want to build muscle or lift heavier? Evening might just be your sweet spot,” he says.
 

Can morning exercise help control your appetite?

 
Dr Goyal points out that morning exercise helps regulate hunger hormones like ghrelin (the “hunger hormone”) and leptin (the “satiety hormone”). This may naturally keep your hunger in check throughout the day, reducing cravings and preventing overeating.
 
Evening workouts can also be great for reducing stress after a hectic day, but they might trigger hunger later, depending on your body. So timing your meals around an evening workout needs more planning.
 
Dr Goyal further explains, “The evening body is like a well-oiled machine. Core temperature rises, joints loosen up, and reflexes improve. This means you are often stronger and more flexible in the evening. Higher muscle efficiency can help you exercise longer or with more intensity. More sweat, more calorie burn. If you are training hard, you could even carry that calorie burn over into your sleep, courtesy of something called EPOC (Excess Post-exercise Oxygen Consumption).”
 
So yes, if your goal is to improve stamina and performance while still burning calories, evening workouts might be your thing.

So, which time is better for losing weight?

 
Both morning and evening workouts work. Dr Goyal emphasises that what ultimately matters most is consistency.
 
Whether you are an early-bird yogi or a post-office Zumba queen, regular exercise beats perfect timing every day of the week. What you can stick to long-term matters more.
 

Here’s the key to consistent weight loss

 
– Morning workouts give you a slight fat-burning advantage, especially when done in a fasted state.
 
– Evening sessions boost strength, flexibility, and muscle-building due to higher body temperature and anabolic hormones.
 
– Appetite control may lean in favour of morning sessions, especially if overeating is a concern.
 
– No matter what time you choose, stick to it, move regularly, build habits — and watch the results follow.

More From This Section

air pollution, marathon

Delhi air pollution: Are marathon, cycling events in toxic air a good idea?

AI human model 2050, WeWard Sam projection, sedentary lifestyle effects

How will humans look by 2050 if we don't stop scrolling? AI predicts

kidney disease

Why unlicensed alternate medicines may be harming kidneys in Telangana now

heat, climate change

Heat could kill 46 people per hour in South Asia by 2045, study finds

brain structure, brain health

How the air you breathe could be silently harming your brain health

Topics : Health with BS workout Gym workouts Healthy Life

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsQ2 Results TodayVirat Kohli's BirthdayBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon