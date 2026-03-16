China's JD.com takes on Amazon with new ecommerce platform in Europe

Chinese e-commerce major JD.com has begun a major push into Europe, launching a new retail platform that promises rapid delivery and a wide product range, the Financial Times reported. The move is part of the company’s effort to grow overseas as competition intensifies in China’s domestic online shopping market.

The company rolled out its retail service in six European countries on Monday under the brand Joybuy. The platform offers more than 100,000 products ranging from electronics by global brands such as Apple and Samsung to daily grocery items, the news report said.

Joybuy promises very fast deliveries, with many orders expected to reach customers within hours.

JD.com, founded by Chinese billionaire Richard Liu, is valued at about $40 billion. Its new European push is the largest international expansion the company has undertaken so far and signals its intent to challenge e-commerce giant Amazon in key overseas markets.

Expansion comes amid tough competition in China

The overseas push comes as China’s economic growth slows and competition among online retailers becomes increasingly intense. Chinese platforms have been competing aggressively on discounts and delivery speed. JD.com has been part of an ongoing price battle with rivals, including Alibaba Group, as both companies try to win customers from food delivery leader Meituan, the news report said.

ALSO READ: Holi sales surge as qcom and ecommerce firms see strong festive demand The pressure has affected JD.com’s financial performance. Earlier this month, the company reported its first quarterly loss in nearly four years, while its share price has fallen by almost one-third over the past year.

Renewed overseas strategy

JD.com previously attempted to enter European markets through a smaller retail venture called Ochama, which launched in 2022. However, that initiative struggled to attract a wide customer base.

The news report quoted digital retail analyst Ed Sander as saying that the company’s overseas expansion reflects a broader trend among Chinese firms. He said many Chinese companies are exploring international markets because growth opportunities at home have become limited. Referring to Ochama’s early performance in the Netherlands, Sander noted that the platform mainly appealed to Asian communities rather than mainstream European shoppers.

Warehouse network and rapid delivery

JD.com plans to replicate the logistics model that helped it grow quickly in China. The company will directly purchase products from brands, store them in its own warehouses and manage deliveries through its logistics network.

The service aims to offer same-day delivery to about 40 million consumers across the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Customers placing orders before 11 am and meeting a minimum order value will be eligible for same-day delivery.

ALSO READ: Amazon expands its dedicated air cargo services to northeastern region The news report quoted Matthew Nobbs, managing director of JD.com’s UK operations, as saying that customers would be able to order a wide variety of items -- from large televisions to everyday household goods -- and receive them within hours at attractive prices.

Logistics and automation

To support the expansion, JD.com has established a significant logistics presence in Europe. The company now operates more than 60 warehouses across the region, covering about 300,000 square metres.

It has also installed over 49,000 parcel lockers for deliveries.

The warehouses use automated systems imported from China, including hundreds of robots that help pick and process orders.

Joybuy’s entry into Europe could increase competition for Amazon, which is already facing pressure from fast-growing Chinese online retailers such as Temu and Shein. These platforms have gained popularity by shipping products directly from factories in China to customers in Western markets, often at lower prices than established competitors, the news report stated.