Home / Health / One in three young adults in Delhi shows signs of early lung damage

One in three young adults in Delhi shows signs of early lung damage

Mahajan Labs data from over 4,000 CT scans in 2024 reveals high incidence of early-stage lung abnormalities in Delhi youth, likely tied to pollution and lifestyle

Health professionals suggest that this may reflect broader urban health risks | Representative image: Shutterstock

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Internal data from Mahajan Imaging & Labs has revealed that nearly one in three young adults undergoing chest CT scans in Delhi and surrounding areas shows signs of structural lung damage.
 
The findings, based on over 4,000 CT scans conducted in 2024, point to a growing presence of abnormalities such as bronchiectasis, emphysema, fibrosis and bronchial wall thickening in individuals as young as their 20s and 30s.
 
While the exact causes vary — from infections and environmental pollution to smoking and vaping — the trend highlights a possible rise in early-stage chronic lung conditions among urban youth.
 
“We are noticing a steady and significant number of CT chest scans — almost one in three — showing abnormalities that were traditionally seen more frequently in older populations,” said Harsh Mahajan, founder and chief radiologist at Mahajan Imaging & Labs. “These include irreversible changes such as bronchiectasis and early emphysema, which could lead to long-term complications if not addressed.”
 
 
The observation is not part of a peer-reviewed study but is based on diagnostic trends seen across routine clinical imaging. When scans linked to common infections and tumours were excluded, the share of lung abnormalities in younger patients appeared even higher, according to the centre. 

Health professionals suggest that this may reflect broader urban health risks — ranging from high levels of outdoor and indoor air pollution to increased tobacco consumption and delayed diagnosis of respiratory conditions. Delhi’s poor air quality, which routinely exceeds safe limits, may be an aggravating factor.
 
“In cities like Delhi, where air quality remains a persistent concern, the lungs are already under considerable stress. In such a scenario, risk factors like tobacco exposure — whether direct or passive — could make matters worse,” Mahajan noted.
 
The timing of these findings overlaps with global anti-tobacco campaigns, but the imaging centre has pointed to a wider concern — lack of early screening and awareness among younger populations, many of whom may not experience symptoms until lung damage is advanced.
 
Comparisons were also drawn with countries like Brazil, where lung damage in young people is increasingly being recognised as a public health issue, often linked to respiratory infections and environmental exposure.
 
The data underscores the need for greater attention to respiratory health and early detection measures in urban settings, particularly for younger populations who may not be perceived as high-risk.
 

Topics : lung disease Delhi air quality Health with BS

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

