Planning a Bali workcation? Tourist visa rules are getting stricter

Travelling to Bali for content creation, volunteering or remote work may lead to stricter immigration scrutiny, as Indonesia cracks down on misuse of tourist visas.

Bali’s immigration department has warned that activities such as sponsored social media posts, brand collaborations, yoga instruction, photography assignments and even unpaid volunteering can amount to violations if carried out on a tourist visa.

The crackdown comes under the ongoing “Dharma Dewata Immigration Patrol Task Force” operation launched in April. According to statements by the Bali Regional Immigration Office, 62 foreign nationals were detained within the first three weeks of enforcement for various immigration breaches, including illegal work activities on tourist visas.

Tourist visa restriction

Authorities have clarified that Bali’s commonly used visitor visas, including Visa on Arrival (VOA) and C1 tourist visas, are meant strictly for tourism and leisure purposes.

Immigration officials are now treating several popular activities among foreign visitors as “work”, even if no Indonesian company is directly paying the traveller.

These include:

Posting sponsored travel or lifestyle content on social media

Brand collaborations and monetised reels

Remote work for overseas clients

Teaching or volunteering at retreats, schools or shelters

Paid photography or DJ gigs

Conducting yoga or wellness sessions

The Bali Regional Immigration Office said such activities require an appropriate visa category, including work permits or the E33G Remote Worker Visa for digital nomads.

Officials have also warned that social media activity is being monitored as part of enforcement efforts.

Indian travellers likely to be affected

The tighter rules carry significance for Indian travellers, as Bali remains one of the most popular overseas holiday destinations for Indians. The island has also emerged as a preferred base for influencers, freelancers, wellness professionals and remote workers from India.

Immigration patrols are currently focusing on tourist-heavy locations including Canggu, Ubud, Seminyak, Kerobokan and Uluwatu, areas known for high concentrations of foreign digital creators and long-stay visitors.

According to statements by Bali immigration authorities, the focus is on promoting what officials described as “quality tourism”, while preventing misuse of visitor visas.

Felucia Sengky Ratna, head of the Bali Regional Immigration Office, said authorities would act firmly against foreigners found violating visa conditions.

What penalties can travellers face?

Foreign nationals found violating visa rules may face:

Detention by immigration authorities

Deportation from Indonesia

Monetary penalties

Multi-year entry bans

In severe cases, lifetime bans

Indonesian immigration authorities have repeatedly said ignorance of visa rules will not be accepted as a defence.

What visa should travellers use?

Travellers visiting Bali only for holidays, sightseeing and leisure activities can continue using tourist visas.

However, those planning to work remotely, create monetised content or undertake professional assignments may need different visa categories.

Authorities have specifically pointed remote workers towards the E33G Remote Worker Visa, a limited stay permit designed for foreign professionals working for overseas employers or clients.

Travellers intending to volunteer may also require socio-cultural or other specific permits, depending on the nature of the activity.

What tourists should keep in mind

Immigration authorities have advised foreign visitors to maintain proper documentation and avoid activities that could be interpreted as professional work while travelling on tourist visas.

Experts tracking Bali’s tourism rules say travellers should carefully review visa conditions before departure, especially if the trip involves social media partnerships, retreats, freelance work or wellness programmes.

Indian tourists have also been advised to verify rules through official Indonesian immigration channels before travel, as enforcement has become significantly stricter in 2026.

While regular tourists are unlikely to face issues, Bali’s latest enforcement drive signals that authorities are no longer allowing loose interpretations of tourist visa permissions.