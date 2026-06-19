Qatar cuts residency cancellation grace period for expats to 14 days

Qatar has reduced the time foreign residents get to leave the country after their residence permit is cancelled from 30 days to 14, according to news reports.

The change means expatriates whose residency permits have been cancelled must exit Qatar within two weeks from the cancellation date. Those who stay beyond the permitted period could face financial penalties, a Ministry of Interior official said during a webinar on safe travel procedures organised by the ministry’s Public Relations Department, Gulf News reported.

Captain Ali Ahmed Ali Al Kuwari of the Airport Passports Department said the earlier 30-day window has now been reduced to 14 days, Gulf Times reported. He added that people who overstay this period would be charged a fine of QR10 per day.

The revised rule is important for expatriates, including Indian nationals working or living in Qatar, as delays in arranging travel after job changes, visa cancellations or residency closures could now lead to additional costs.

Overstay penalties for visitors also highlighted

During the webinar, Al Kuwari also advised travellers to check their visa details carefully, especially the validity period and permitted duration of stay mentioned on the visa stamp in their passports.

According to Gulf News, the official warned that visitors who overstay their visas could face a penalty of QR200 per day.

The official advised residents and visitors to verify their immigration status before travelling through the Metrash mobile application. The check can help travellers identify any pending traffic fines, overstay penalties or other dues that could affect their departure process.

Digital checks and e-gates at airports

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has been encouraging travellers to use digital services to avoid delays at airports. Al Kuwari advised passengers to use the electronic gate system at Hamad International Airport to speed up immigration procedures.

The Airport Passports Department currently operates 76 e-gates across arrival and departure terminals, Gulf Times reported. These automated gates allow eligible travellers to complete passport checks faster and reduce waiting times during busy travel periods.

Residents who need to transfer their residence permit details to a new passport can also complete the process through the Metrash application, according to the official.

New rules add urgency for expats managing residency status

The shorter grace period makes it more important for expatriates to track the status of their residency permits, especially during employment transitions.

For many foreign workers, residency cancellation is linked to job changes, contract completion or relocation. Under the new timeline, residents may need to complete exit arrangements, ticket bookings and other formalities within a shorter period than before.

The Ministry of Interior also issued guidance related to newborn children of residents. Al Kuwari said births in Qatar must be reported to passport authorities and the child must obtain the required residency documentation.

A child born in Qatar must secure a residence permit under the father’s sponsorship after completing the necessary documentation from the relevant embassy, he said, according to Gulf Times.

Without a valid residence permit, a newborn would not be able to re-enter Qatar after travelling outside the country.