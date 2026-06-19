Billionaire playbook: How the world's richest protect wealth across borders

For decades, billionaires focused on diversifying across stocks, bonds, private equity and real estate. Today, they are increasingly diversifying across countries.According to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2026, the world's wealthiest individuals are building "sovereign portfolios" — a combination of residences, citizenships, investments and business interests spread across multiple jurisdictions to reduce geopolitical, tax and regulatory risk.

The shift comes amid record global wealth mobility. Henley estimates that 165,000 millionaires will relocate internationally in 2026, up from a provisional 142,000 in 2025 and just 51,000 in 2013. The trend reflects a structural change in how affluent individuals think about wealth preservation and family security.

The new asset class: Geography

The report argues that billionaires increasingly view geography as an asset class.

Instead of concentrating assets, businesses and family members in a single country, wealthy families are spreading exposure across multiple jurisdictions.

A typical billionaire today may:

Run a business from one country.

Hold investments through another.

Maintain residences in multiple jurisdictions.

Keep banking relationships across continents.

Secure alternative residency or citizenship rights for family members.

The objective is optionality — the ability to move capital, businesses or family members quickly if circumstances change

Four pillars of the billionaire playbook

1. Tax optimisation

Tax remains one of the biggest drivers of wealth migration.

The report highlights how changes to non-dom regimes, wealth taxes, inheritance taxes and capital gains taxes are influencing where affluent individuals choose to reside.

Countries with predictable and investor-friendly tax systems are increasingly attracting globally mobile wealth.

2. Political and regulatory stability

The wealthy are increasingly looking for jurisdictions with:

Strong rule of law

Stable governments

Independent courts

Predictable regulations

Political certainty is now viewed as a form of wealth protection.

3. Global mobility

Access matters.

Many affluent families seek residence or citizenship rights that provide easier access to global business hubs, educational institutions and healthcare systems.

The ability to move freely across borders has become a strategic advantage for entrepreneurs and investors.

4. Family resilience

Modern wealth planning increasingly includes:

International education options

Healthcare access

Succession planning

Asset protection

Which countries are winning?

Top wealth mobility destinations Henley's Global Wealth Mobility Framework identifies jurisdictions that are particularly attractive to globally mobile wealth.

Top wealth mobility destinations.

Singapore leads because of its combination of political stability, low taxes, strong financial infrastructure and deep capital markets. New Zealand scores highly on security, governance and quality of life. European jurisdictions such as Portugal and Italy continue to benefit from investor-friendly residence frameworks.

The UAE's rise as a billionaire magnet

Few countries illustrate the trend better than the UAE.

According to Henley data, the UAE attracted approximately 9,800 millionaires and an estimated $63 billion of migrating wealth in the most recent period studied. Zero personal income tax, investor-friendly regulations and world-class infrastructure continue to make Dubai and Abu Dhabi attractive destinations for entrepreneurs and family offices.

The portfolio explained: By combining the Singapore Global Investor Program, the UAE Golden Visa, Austria Citizenship by Merit, and the Panama Residence by Investment Program, the family established four independent strategic nodes across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and t

"Singapore serves as the family’s Asian wealth and investment hub. Through the Singapore Global Investor Program, the family gains access to one of the world’s leading financial centers, supported by strong governance, sophisticated banking infrastructure, and a highly respected regulatory environment. As this program is closely linked to establishing a meaningful presence in Singapore, it is best suited to families who are prepared to anchor part of their lifestyle, investment management, or business operations in Asia," noted the report.

The UAE Golden Visa complements this by providing a tax-efficient operational base in a globally connected business environment. For a family operating at the apex of international business and finance, the UAE offers access to major opportunities across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, together with world-class infrastructure, private banking, and corporate structuring options.

"Austria Citizenship by Merit adds a premium European layer to the portfolio. It provides strategic access and citizenship in Europe, including the ability to live, work, study, and do business across the European Union. For a family seeking long-term optionality, this creates a powerful connection to one of the world’s most stable and sophisticated economic blocs," said the study.

Acquiring residence rights in Panama introduces a distinct Americas-based diversification component. It gives the family an additional residence option in a different region, supporting geographic diversification, lifestyle flexibility, and reduced reliance on any single political or economic system.

By combining the Singapore Global Investor Program, the UAE Golden Visa, Austria Citizenship by Merit, and the Panama Residence by Investment Program, the family established four independent strategic nodes across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.