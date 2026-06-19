Rajasthan border travel rules change for foreigners, tourist spots exempt

The Centre has revised travel and stay rules for foreign nationals visiting Rajasthan’s border districts, bringing several areas close to the India-Pakistan border under a protected area framework where special authorisation may be required.

The Union Home Ministry issued a gazette notification on June 18 amending the Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025. The updated rules cover protected areas across Rajasthan’s border districts, including Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Barmer, Phalodi and Jalore.

The move comes as the government updates the regulatory framework governing the movement of foreign nationals in sensitive border regions. The amendment also formally includes Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders within the scope of the order by defining the category.

What has changed for foreign visitors

Under the revised schedule, several tehsils and areas located near the India-Pakistan border have been classified under protected areas. Foreign nationals travelling to or staying in these locations may need prior approval from authorities, depending on the applicable rules.

The protected area framework is aimed at regulating access to strategically sensitive locations, particularly those near international borders.

However, the government has kept several important urban centres and tourism destinations outside the restrictions.

The notification stated that the protected areas will not apply to specific locations, including city limits of:

Sri Ganganagar

Suratgarh

Bikaner

Phalodi

Bap

Pokaran

Jaisalmer

Barmer

Sanchore

This means foreign tourists visiting these key towns will not come under the newly specified protected area restrictions.

Tourist destinations in Jaisalmer receive exemption

Jaisalmer, one of Rajasthan’s biggest tourism hubs, is exempt under the revised order.

Popular tourist locations including Sam, Kuldhara, Lodrawa, Bada Bagh, Amarsagar, Akal, Unda and Khuhri have been excluded from the protected area restrictions for tourism-related activities.

These areas are widely used for desert tourism activities such as:

Desert safaris

Camping sites

Desert rallies

Other tourism events

The exemption applies to these locations along with a 500-metre area on either side of roads leading to these destinations and within the boundaries of the specified villages.

Why the government has revised the rules

Border districts often have additional security requirements due to their proximity to neighbouring countries. The protected area system allows authorities to monitor and regulate foreign movement in locations considered strategically important.

For international visitors, including tourists, researchers and business travellers, the changes mean that travel plans involving border regions may require closer scrutiny and advance permissions.

At the same time, the exemptions indicate an attempt to balance security requirements with Rajasthan’s tourism interests, particularly in areas such as Jaisalmer that attract a large number of domestic and international visitors.

Impact on OCI cardholders

The amendment’s reference to OCI cardholders is significant because it places the category within the updated immigration regulatory structure.

OCI cardholders, who are foreign citizens of Indian origin with long-term travel and residency privileges in India, may now need to consider these updated provisions while planning visits to notified protected areas.

The revised framework does not impose a blanket restriction on foreign nationals travelling across Rajasthan but focuses on specific border-linked regions.

For visitors planning trips to Rajasthan’s western districts, checking whether a destination falls under protected areas and whether additional approval is required will become an important part of travel planning.