How Canada's one-time permanent residency plan could help 33,000 workers

Canada has launched a one-time initiative to fast-track permanent residency (PR) for up to 33,000 temporary foreign workers, prioritising those who live outside major cities and help meet labour shortages.

The “In-Canada Workers Initiative” will not invite fresh applicants and instead pick candidates from existing PR applications and process them on priority, according to an announcement made by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) earlier this week.

Who benefits

According to IRCC and government documents:

Up to 33,000 workers will receive PR in two years

At least 20,000 approvals are expected in 2026, with the rest in 2027

Selection will be made from existing PR application inventories, not new submissions

Workers in smaller, rural, and remote communities will be prioritised

Key sectors include:

Agriculture

Natural resources

Skilled trades

Transportation

Healthcare and caregiving

IRCC said that many eligible workers will not need to take any action, as cases will be identified internally and moved forward for faster processing.

Focus on existing immigration pathways

The fast-tracking applies largely to candidates already in line through established programmes. These include:

Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP)

Atlantic Immigration Programme

Rural Community Immigration Pilot

Francophone Community Immigration Pilot

Agriculture pilot

Caregiver pilots

CIC News reported that IRCC has indicated that many selected applicants are expected to have lived in smaller communities for at least two years, reinforcing the policy’s rural focus.

Early progress signals execution push

The government has already begun implementing the measure. IRCC data shows that 3,600 workers were granted PR between January 1 and February 28, accounting for around 18 per cent of the annual target, according to CIC News.

This suggests the programme is not merely a policy announcement but already operational, with approvals underway ahead of broader rollout.

Why Canada is doing this

The initiative serves multiple policy objectives outlined in Canada’s immigration strategy:

Reducing temporary resident share: Canada aims to bring the proportion of temporary residents below 5 per cent of its total population by 2027

Addressing labour shortages: Rural and remote regions continue to face acute workforce gaps

Retention over intake: The focus is shifting from attracting new migrants to retaining those already contributing to the economy

The move aligns with broader efforts in recent years, where Canada has expanded rural immigration pilots and eased employer hiring rules under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

What it means for workers

For Indian nationals, one of the largest groups of temporary workers in Canada, the development is significant but conditional.

The opportunity is strongest for those who:

Are already in Canada on a valid work status

Have applied for PR through existing pathways

Are working in priority sectors

Are based in non-metro regions

However, workers in major cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal are less likely to benefit, given the explicit rural focus.

Crucially, this is not an open PR pathway. Those who have not already applied under eligible programmes are unlikely to be covered.

What applicants should do now

While no new applications are being accepted under this initiative, IRCC has advised candidates to:

Regularly check IRCC accounts for updates or communication

Ensure documentation is complete and up to date

Track announcements on the official government website for eligibility clarifications

Given the targeted nature of the programme, immigration consultants suggest that only those already in the pipeline should expect movement.

What to watch next

Key operational details, including final eligibility filters, selection criteria, and processing timelines, are expected to be released in the coming weeks, according to IRCC.