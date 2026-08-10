New Zealand parent visa change: 90% queue, 10% ballot from October

New Zealand is changing how it selects parents of citizens and residents for its Parent Resident Visa, a move that could give Indian families waiting for reunification greater certainty.

From October 5, 2026, around 90 per cent of expressions of interest (EoIs) will be selected in chronological order, based on when they entered the pool.

The remaining 10 per cent will continue to be selected through a ballot.

The annual cap will, however, remain unchanged at 2,500 Parent Resident Visas.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said the new system would make the process “fairer and more predictable” for families who have been waiting for years.

What is changing for parents waiting in the queue?

The Parent Resident Visa allows eligible parents of New Zealand citizens or residents to settle in the country permanently, subject to visa requirements.

At present, eligible applicants submit an EoI and wait for it to be selected. If selected and they meet the relevant requirements, they receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for residence.

Under the new system:

• 90 per cent of EoIs: Selected according to their position in the chronological queue.

• 10 per cent of EoIs: Selected through a ballot, giving newer applicants some opportunity to be picked.

• Annual quota: Remains at 2,500 Parent Resident Visas.

• EoI validity: EoIs will no longer automatically expire after two years, provided applicants confirm they still want to remain in the pool and keep their information updated.

• Repeat EoI fee: Applicants will no longer have to pay an additional fee to submit a fresh EoI every two years.

The first selection under the new model is scheduled for November 10, 2026.

The final selection under the existing system is scheduled for August 11, 2026.

What does it mean for existing applicants?

For people who already have a valid EoI, the change is particularly relevant.

Immigration New Zealand said existing EoIs will automatically move into the new system on October 5 and applicants will not generally have to submit a new EoI. Their place in the chronological queue will generally be linked to the date on which their original EoI was accepted.

However, there is an important exception. EoIs that expire before October 5 will need to be submitted again. Those expiring on or after October 5 will not need to be resubmitted.

Where an EoI was resubmitted within 90 days after an earlier EoI expired, its position will generally be based on the original submission date.

Immigration New Zealand is expected to provide existing EoI holders with information about their queue position after the new system takes effect.

Why this matters for Indian families

Family reunification is a significant consideration for migrants who have settled permanently in New Zealand. For Indian families, the change could be particularly relevant to parents who have been waiting for an opportunity to move to the country permanently.

The shift towards a chronological queue means that, for most places, the length of time an applicant has already spent waiting will become a more important factor in selection.

However, the change does not mean that every parent waiting in the pool will receive an invitation quickly.

As of July 23, 2026, there were 7,706 valid EoIs in the Parent Resident Visa ballot pool, representing 11,602 people, according to Immigration New Zealand. Separately, figures as of August 5 showed 7,931 valid EoIs covering 11,904 people when EoIs resubmitted within 90 days of expiry were counted against their original submission dates.

This means demand remains substantially higher than the annual allocation of 2,500 visas.

Eligibility rules remain unchanged

The change concerns how EoIs are selected, rather than who qualifies for the Parent Resident Visa.

Applicants and their sponsors will still have to satisfy existing requirements, including those relating to the parent-child relationship, sponsorship, health and character.

The government has also stressed that the changes will not eliminate waiting periods because the number of eligible applicants is higher than the number of visas available.

For families, therefore, the biggest difference is not an increase in the number of visas but a change in how the limited places are allocated.

The Parent Resident Visa should also not be confused with New Zealand’s separate Parent Boost visitor visa. Parent Boost is a long-term visitor route and does not provide a pathway to permanent residence.